Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 25

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A family vacation can get spoiled due to someone’s moodiness. Some progress will be made in on the property front by those wanting to acquire a house. Some of you are set to shine on the academic front. Taking consent of others is important in a decision taken by you. Financially, it appears to be a good day. You may need to take the lead in carrying out the task, if you want to see it to completion. You will manage to remain fit and energetic by giving periodic breaks to your regular exercise regime.

Love Focus: A promise made by lover will be kept, to your delight!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): An excellent day, when friends or relations can come and stay with you, and brighten up the domestic atmosphere. A vacation is on the cards for some. A major item can be purchased, which will add to your status. You are likely to regain your focus on the academic front and once again join the leading pack. Excellent avenues for earning open up and bring you wealth. There is a good chance of bumping into someone you know from before. A late night party or eating out can prove detrimental to health.

Love Focus: Those in love will need to contemplate on their future course of action.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will happily accompany friends or relations on a fun trip. Property matters work out in your favour. Students are likely to enjoy an excursion. Some more search may be required by those looking for a suitable accommodation. Money will come to you from an unexpected source. A job entrusted at work may be time consuming, but will not pose much difficulty. Those awaiting medical reports will find them perfect. Family will appear supportive, but you will have to do their bidding.

Love Focus: A long-term friendship can turn into romance.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A family get-together will prove an excellent occasion to meet everyone. A business trip may be required to rope in some lucrative deals. Those planning to buy a vehicle or property may encounter difficulties in raising a loan. Some of you are set to fare well on the academic front. Those playing the stocks need to be careful. A job change is likely to attract a handsome salary. A good exercise regime will find you at the peak of fitness. A special treatment by someone close is likely.

Love Focus: Those in love can find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Desire for better qualification may motivate you to pursue higher studies. An excellent time with family and friends is indicated. Visiting sightseeing places cannot be ruled out for some. Those who have applied for a house or plot may take a step nearer to acquisition. You are likely to enjoy good health simply by maintaining a regular routine. Money comes your way to make you financially secure. Some additional perks can be expected by those in the private sector.

Love Focus: Things look up on the romantic front as you manage to win over the one you desire.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Family will give you all the time in the world to tie up the loose ends on the work front. Travel will certainly rejuvenate you, so find time for it. Go into the details of a property deal you had negotiated, before signing the dotted line. Self-control and an active life are likely to have positive fallout on your health. If your financial front is a worrying aspect in your life now, cheer up as things start improving in leaps and bounds. Excellent opportunities are foreseen on the professional front.

Love Focus: Spouse may want you to spend time together.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer





*Libra (September 24-October 23): If you are at home, expect an enjoyable outing with family; but if away, you will certainly find ways to enjoy yourself all alone! You may undertake an overseas journey to meet your near and dear ones. On the property front, read in between the lines before signing a deal. Academic front looks promising as you continue to perform well. Much excitement is in store for those who love social gatherings. Positive developments on the financial front are likely. On the work front, you will manage to keep your superiors in good humour. You will manage to free yourself from all ailments and lead a happy and healthy life.

Love Focus: Spouse may not be in talking terms with you over an issue that is causing turbulence at home.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good advice will work wonders for a family member. Travel stars look bright for some, especially for overseas travel. Get real on the property front and avoid charging more than the market rate. Family will be supportive of your academic endeavours. Financially, you do not face any problems. Important contacts may not prove helpful in an official situation. Resuming health-related activities will find you regaining your old form.

Love Focus: Talk and sort out rather than involving too many people in settling issues in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your support and help can make a family youngster excel academically. Having a finger in every pie will entail a lot of travelling, but it will be worth the effort. Property or wealth may come your way through gift or inheritance. A house or property is likely to give more than expected returns. Financial situation that has remained stagnant or is showing a downward trend is set to improve. You may be put under pressure at work, so don’t lose your poise. Enjoying good health through regular workouts and diet control is certain for some.

Love Focus: You can get attracted to a stranger and make the first move.

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will manage to keep superiors happy at work. A health initiative will benefit you in the long run. Focus and determination can find you making changes on the domestic front that you had been contemplating. Travel bug may bite and take you away from the daily humdrum of domestic life for a few days. Excellent preparation is likely to find some soaring on the academic front. An outstanding payment will be received by freelancers with a promise of some more work.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are bound to bring in positive results.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Family provides support when you need it the most. Good preparation will make a trip out of town most enjoyable. Earning an extra buck is indicated for real estate agents. Academically, some of you are likely to perform beyond your own expectations. Financially, you will be able to steady yourself. Workplace will be a blissful place to be in, as you enjoy what you are involved in. Good health will motivate you to take on more responsibilities.

Love Focus: Togetherness will strengthen the matrimonial bonds.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Stars favour travel today, so set out to meet your dear ones. Real estate dealers may experience anxious moments regarding sale of property. Good showing in the recently concluded exam or a competition is likely to make your reputation touch the sky. You will be able to surmount all the odds on the financial front. Business people may find business running satisfactory. Health troubles get over as you become more health conscious. Some guests can come and stay with you unannounced.

Love Focus: A family youngster is likely to help you connect with the one you like.

Lucky Colour: Tan

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo





