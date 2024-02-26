All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 26, 2024 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. You are likely to up your earnings and strengthen your financial front. A pat on the back on the professional front will get you in an upbeat mood. You can be given more than your fair share of responsibilities at home. Someone may pile on to you for a journey that you are undertaking. A step regarding property may prove unfavourable, so be careful.

Love Focus: Lover may appear a bit demanding today, but don’t convey this message at the first instance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Chances of contracting a common ailment cannot be ruled out for some. You are likely to make a fortune in your current profession or business. Distractions can make you lose your focus at work. Family life will be endearing and tempt you to spend more time at home. You can be left stranded somewhere without any mode of conveyance. You will gain by going exactly as per directions on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance may beckon you, but may remain elusive.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. There is a chance of spending more than required just to impress others. You can struggle to keep pace on the work front. A family elder may appear hard to please and can upset you. Those going abroad will have fun travelling. You may finally own a property you have been eyeing for long. You are likely to get close to those who matter on the academic front.

Love Focus: The moodiness of the lover will need to be tackled with tact.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An ailment may recur due to sheer negligence and trouble you. You grow financially stronger as wealth comes to you from various sources. A change made at the workplace will prove to be a wise decision. On the home front, you are likely to get back in the same coin that you give out. Changed environment by undertaking a short journey will be beneficial.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to grow stronger through mutual love and care.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you. Keeping tight control over expenses will be a step in the right direction. Your large-heartedness can win the admiration of subordinates. There will be a lot happening on the family front. Travelling will help take your mind off depressing thoughts. You are likely to benefit from a property-related matter. Things start looking much more pleasant than before on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your immature ways can put paid to a romantic evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Home remedies are likely to give partial success in getting rid of a common ailment. Financial front displays signs of stabilising. You will finally be able to realise your dream on the professional front. Organising something at home cannot be ruled out for some. Those planning for a long drive can expect an exciting time. You will do well to go ahead with a purchase of a piece of real estate.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly desire may give positive indications and make your day!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Neglect on the health front can prove expensive for you. Against all odds, you will be able to manage your finances well. Professionals looking to increase their clientele will succeed. Family will be loving and caring, and cater to your needs. If you are planning a short trip, then there is no better time than now. Some of you will soon become the proud possessors of a property.

Love Focus: Paucity of time may not allow you to spend much time with your lover today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Coming back in shape will pose difficulties, but nothing that you cannot overcome. Financially, you will spend much more than you intended to and upset your budget. Things look up for you on the professional front, as you improve your performance. Meeting folks on leave is likely for those separated from family. You may opt out of a planned out-of-town trip.

Love Focus: You will need to smooth some kinks appearing on the romantic front to lead a happy love life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Becoming a confidante of someone important cannot be ruled out for some. Your love for street food can play havoc with your system. Don’t invest in any scheme without going into the details. Family may not have time for you today. Frequent travellers will need to cater to the weather to remain fit. A property dispute appears inevitable for some.

Love Focus: You may need to cater to lover’s mood, if you want to enjoy the evening.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to enjoy good health by managing to keep bad habits under check. Excellent earning opportunities come your way. You are likely to swim with the tide on the professional front. You can take sadistic pleasure in manipulating someone on the family front. You may drive down to someplace exotic and enjoy your heart out. You will be able to raise a loan to buy property that had caught your fancy.

Love Focus: Suspicions of a lover may need to be laid to rest.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Siler

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Some of you may get a step closer to coming back in shape. Financial planning may remain on paper as you opt to splurge. A wrong initiative taken on the work front may haunt you afterwards. There is much to do on the home front, but you may not feel up to it. Accompanying someone on a vacation is on the cards and will be enjoyable. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Some of you may become bold enough to approach the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may take up some activity or sport just to keep trim and slim. Keeping home expenses to a minimum may prove to be an uphill task. You will remain totally satisfied on the professional front. You will need to be a bit assertive on the home front for things to move smoothly. A short journey to take a break from the routine is possible for some. Renting out property is on the cards.

Love Focus: Romance may not happen all at once, because of your treading the romantic path cautiously.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red