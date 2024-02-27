All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 27, 2024 (Photo by Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may start something on the fitness front. You may cut corners just to strengthen your financial position. Expect praise for a job well done on the professional front. A family youngster may need to be kept on a tight leash. You may be compelled to travel against your wishes, but the trip will turn out to be enjoyable. A property may come into dispute and pit you against your own.

Love Focus: Lover may not be in the mood for romance, so give space.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will be motivated to learn new skills to better your professional prospects. Ignoring a minor ailment will be like inviting trouble on the health front. Financially, you will be able to secure your position by curbing wasteful expenditure. Friends or relations can invite you to their place for meal. This is the right time to negotiate for a property you have been eyeing for long.

Love Focus: Lover not keeping his or her promise may get you upset, but this will happen for a valid reason.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders for you. A loan given to someone may be returned. A friend or associate can prove a big help in sharing your official workload. You can have a choice of either spending the day with friends or calling on some relations. A property deal may take some more time to materialise. You may have to juggle travel and office today.

Love Focus: Romantic life looks up, thanks to your boldness in taking things in your own hands.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will manage to keep a step ahead of getting unwell! Some of you will manage to come out of financial uncertainty and achieve stability. Those on probation are likely to get absorbed. There is a fair chance of an impromptu outing with family today. Those planning a vacation will get lucky to get a good bargain. You will have the energy to double your efforts on the academic front and excel.

Love Focus: Those craving for love will not have to wait too long, as love comes a calling!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

An ailment that has been troubling you for long is about to disappear. You will be able to effectively curb expenses by taking some drastic measures. You are likely to be amongst the top few in your field of profession. Your moodiness is likely to offend someone close on the home front. Some of you may be faced with hectic travelling that can upset set routine. A property matter may become worrisome, so keep your options open.

Love Focus: You may not be able to spend as much time with lover as you had wanted to.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Health is likely to deteriorate due to your negligence. A bonanza on the financial front cannot be ruled out. You will need to follow the directions in letter and spirit in discharging a task. A talented family member is likely to do you proud. A vehicle breakdown cannot be ruled out for some driving long distance. Profits are likely to accrue for some from a sale of property. You will finally succeed in finding your rhythm on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and falling head over heels for someone cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will need to remain careful about your health in this changing season. You may get motivated to plan finances for going in for something big. You are likely to accomplish something difficult at work and earn a lot of praise. A family elder can spoil the domestic environment. You can be compelled to make a trip that you know is a waste of time. Avoid discussing property. Encouraging results are foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: Paucity of time can limit your meeting with lover today.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those who had taken a break from workouts may choose to begin again. Some of you may face a cash crunch, which may affect your quality of life. You may become a victim of office politics and suffer. A family member with whom you don’t see eye to eye may attempt to spoil your day. There is no point in losing temper while driving as it is you who is likely to get harmed. You may remain much sought after on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may resort to emotional blackmail, but don’t give in to it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Limiting some items from your diet will have a positive effect on your health. Starting something new on the professional front is likely to have better financial prospects. A promising project will help those in the creative field to earn well. Curb your tendency to over speed while driving as stars appear unfavourable. Timely action is likely to make you the proud owner of a property you have invested your money in.

Love Focus: Differences threaten to crop up in your current relationship with those around.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to enjoy good health as you resolve to take up some physical activity seriously. Urgent requirement of money may crop up unexpectedly and find your bank balance dipping. You may have to redo something that you had left midway on the professional front. You can have a love-hate relationship with a family member. You may get a chance to travel to an exotic location on invitation. Good news on the property front is expected and can take you a step closer to your dream.

Love Focus: You can get serious about an affair on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

An old ailment is likely to recur and trouble you on the health front. Conserving money will be important at this juncture. You may have to take additional responsibilities at work in the absence of a colleague. You will need to be more tolerant of someone not listening to you on the family front. A trekking or strenuous outdoor activity can prove fatiguing, so don’t overdo things. A project that you had submitted is likely to be adjudged favourably on the academic front.

Love Focus: Don’t wait for things to happen on the romantic front, as it can become an endless wait for you!

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Slow and steady wins the race, so don't remain in haste on the professional front. Some of you are likely to slacken on the health front and delay getting back in shape. You may fritter away the money given to you in good faith and cut a sorry figure. You may not be on speaking terms with someone in the family or in your friends' circle. Initial reluctance to go on a journey is likely to turn into excitement.

Love Focus: Love life may need working on.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron