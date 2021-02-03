Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 3

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): A timely advice is likely to save you a lot of time and running about. Focussing on cutting corners will help you save much. Health remains good as you get encouraged to resume physical activities. Professionals may win some lucrative offers. Financial restructuring is the need of the hour for those expanding business. Someone may go out of his or her way to do your bidding.

Love Focus: Romantic front appears promising.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Homemakers are likely to be at their creative best today. Keep security in mind while travelling. Something new for the house is likely to be purchased. Impressing those who come in contact with you will prove much more beneficial than what you had anticipated. Chances of making good money will be few and far between. Gaining an edge over a professional rival is indicated, as you spare no efforts to promote your self-interest.

Love Focus: Spouse may remain cross with you over an issue.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo





*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Some of you can plan a joint family outing. Long distance travellers will find commuting difficult. You will be able to complete all paperwork for developing a property. If you need to get something done, you will have to organise it properly. Financial front remains secure as you remain tight-fisted. Good health is foreseen for those who remain regular in their physical routine. You are likely to have an enjoyable time at home in the company of friends and relations.

Love Focus: Someone is out to impress you on the romantic front, so enjoy the attention while it lasts!

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries





*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Financial gains accrue for those playing the stocks. True happiness lies on the family front, as you will feel loved and wanted. An exciting trip is on the cards for some. This is a good day to ask the boss for a favour. In all probability it will be granted. Someone may help you in getting a new venture on the tracks. This is your day, when you excel professionally and impress everyone around.

Love Focus: Someone you never noticed before may begin to attract you in a romantic way!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus





*Leo (July 23-August 23): You may resent the authority of someone you don’t particularly like on the home front. Becoming health conscious will keep you fit. A long journey may become boring without good company. A deal may remain un-negotiated, if you don’t take the initiative. A good opportunity may present itself on the social front and you are likely to make the most of it. Some big changes at home are envisaged, but see your pocket before giving the go ahead. Good profits are foreseen for those involved in business.

Love Focus: Someone will bestow his or her love on you and make the romantic front most blissful.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. Much excitement is foreseen at home as you go all out to organise a function or party. You can be tasked to travel overseas for an important assignment. Chances look bright for those looking for property at bargain rates. Saving money is likely to become a priority in view of a future event. Mistakes and carelessness may not be acceptable at work today, so be careful.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to make you bag a perfect mate.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries





*Libra (September 24-October 23): You are neither likely to indulge in wasteful expenditure yourself, nor let anyone else do the same. Make forgive and forget your motto to gain spiritual peace and tranquility. Those with a religious bent of mind can plan on a pilgrimage. You may benefit from the advice of spouse or a family member. Your intelligence will be much in evidence as you efficiently tackle some complicated workplace issues.

Love Focus: Differences on the romantic front may affect your peace of mind.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will make a great plan for the family, but take their opinion first as they may have other ideas. Those who love to drive will get an opportunity to undertake a long journey. An opportunity to buy property at a bargain price may present itself soon to those looking for one. You may need to ignore someone’s unwanted attention that is affecting your mental peace. Something submitted by you at work may not be hundred percent correct. You are likely to take extra care of your health as you become more health conscious. Financial problems that you had been facing up till now will disappear.

Love Focus: Romance is not a priority right now.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Initiative taken on the academic front is likely to favour you. Your ideas are likely to get full support from your near and dear ones. Encouraging results can be expected by bringing changes on the health front. This is certainly the day when you will achieve your fondest dreams on the career front. You will manage to bring some positive changes in your mental make up for better relationship with others.

Love Focus: Love life will be immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those in uniform are likely to get a posting of their choice. Ensure your vehicle is in sound mechanical condition before undertaking a long journey. A good return is likely on a property put out on the market. Spending time with those you have a special equation with is likely today. Luck finally smiles on you both on the personal and professional fronts. Your efforts at work are likely to come in from praise. A lucrative deal can bring you into a lot of money. Those trying to switch jobs can find a lucrative opening.

Love Focus: Those madly in love may think on the lines of securing their future together.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Things pending for long may need to be completed soon, before they come to the notice of higher ups. Spouse may have something special lined up for you! An old property is likely to be refurbished and given out on rent. Spending time with friends will prove most fulfilling. Total fitness may be on your mind, but you may feel lethargic in starting anything physical. Monetary front remains strong as you take positive steps to conserve money.

Love Focus: Be assured of a good time with lover today.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): This is an excellent time when you can put your ideas into practice. Your renewed interest in fitness will soon find you in the prime of your health. Good earning will find you in a comfortable monetary situation and will help you enhance your quality of life. Things move as per plans on the professional front. Academically, you are likely to do well. An excellent vacation is foreseen. This is the time to keep your options open, as this approach may benefit you.

Love Focus: Partner may not be equally sensitive to your innermost feelings.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer





