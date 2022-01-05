Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 05, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

On the economic front, your income may not be enough to balance your expenses. Children are likely to add therapeutic value to help you get over work stress. On the professional front, the workplace is likely to be charged up with a positive vibe. Changes in diet and a regular fitness training program are likely to keep you energized and improve your wellbeing. Matters related to an ancestral property are likely to work in your favour. Students are likely to leave their mark in the academic field, which may work to their advantage in the future.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, circumstances may force you into a short separation with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 17

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

This may shake up your budget as expenses are constantly on the rise. Try to create a peaceful atmosphere to restore normalcy at home. You may be unable to achieve your targets before deadlines, which may not go down well with your seniors. You may have to make dietary changes, coupled with relaxation techniques and light physical activities to stay fit. Travelling with old friends may give you a chance to reconnect with them. Students are likely to perform well in their academic field. Property matters may bring doubtful results.

Love Focus: Digging up your partner’s past may upset them, which is likely to create rifts in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to earn extra income from a property, which may bring good profits. Peace and serenity are likely to prevail at home during this time. Some of you may be unable to rise to challenges posed at workplace and may lag behind the competitors. Delays are foreseen in some aspect of your life, but you are not the one to stop at obstacles. Calming techniques may give you peace of mind. Right now, may not be the best time to undertake a long travel.

Love Focus: There may be mutual understanding between you two, which is likely to bring you both closer.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Mustard

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You may have to look for an additional source of income as getting in a crisis-like situation is on the cards for some. On the domestic front, mutual understanding amongst family members may help in fortifying your relationships. Staying focused may help you achieve more in a less time as far as your job is concerned. Pending decisions regarding an ancestral property are likely to bring good news. Students aspiring to seek higher education in an international university may make the final cut.

Love Focus: You need to be mindful of your actions as they could create a strain in your love life.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, the day promises to bring you happiness and you are likely to engage in activities that make your heart swell. An additional source of earning may bring small profits, along with a stagnant side business. Clashes and arguments amongst family members over an ancestral property may erupt frequently. Seniors may give you additional responsibilities to shoulder now that you are in a commanding position. Sticking to a healthy routine is likely to strengthen your core and keep you cheerful.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Some surprises are awaiting in your love life today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those involved in a family business or trade may make profits. You may get to reconnect with old friends and have a fun time together in their company. You may experience a boost in your confidence level, which is likely to help you perform better. Shun your self-centred and arrogant attitude to enjoy your social life. Property matters may not go as planned. Students may have to work extra hard to succeed on the academic front. Relaxation techniques and medication may greatly help to relieve stress and muscles pain.

Love Focus: Share your problems with each other and work towards strengthening your relationship for it to last longer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cherry

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You might be cash-strapped for a while, until a lucrative business opportunity comes your way to get rid of money problems. Do not live in the past and learn to let go of things that affect you negatively. You may shine if given tough responsibilities to handle. Your dedication to your loved ones may be greatly valued and appreciated. Being an outgoing personality, you may succeed in your social interactions, which may come handy in the future. You may undertake an excursion with friends to satisfy your wanderlust. Yoga may benefit in the long run.

Love Focus: Singles are likely to find a perfect match for themselves in someone exciting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your financial front seems quite promising today. A marriage proposal for an eligible sibling is likely to elevate everyone’s mood. On the professional front, your workplace may be filled with competition as everyone might want to be one up on the other. Do not let opportunities slip from your hands that help you grow as an individual. A Pilate’s class or a Zumba/aerobics session is likely to bring about constructive change in you. A long due travel plan to a tourist destination with friends may still not materialize any time sooner.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may get to enjoy your partner’s undivided attention towards you after a long time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Past deals in speculative activities are also likely to bring good monetary gains. Spend wisely to save more. At work, you may need to put in extra hours to complete your targets and finish off pending assignments. New possibilities are likely to come your way. Push forward with full speed. News of arrival of a new member at home is likely to spread cheer and raise everyone’s spirits. On the health front, some chronic ailments may return, causing tension and discomfort.

Love Focus: You are likely to start an exciting romance with someone you know.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A new business venture is likely to take off, bringing profits in the coming time. Avoid getting into arguments and do not fall prey to misunderstandings to save homely peace and harmony. You may successfully be able to handle additional responsibilities, which is likely to bring an unexpected increment in your salary. Students are likely to make their loved ones proud with their academic achievements. Travel may prove to be therapeutic and is likely to freshen you up. Tread with caution in matters related to property.

Love Focus: Do not take your relationship for granted and give time to your beloved to understand you and your needs better.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

On the financial front, small profits are indicated from a side business. Children might not stand up to your expectations. On the professional front, inflow of projects may increase, keeping you on your toes. The benefits of strenuous physical activity and yoga are likely to show their effects on your overall wellbeing. Matters related to property may need legal intervention, as minor loopholes may cost you dearly. Keep travel plans for another time.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may meet someone interesting, with whom you are likely to start a new relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

On the economic front, you may need to be watchful of your expenses as they might disturb your budget. You may be held responsible for your actions and jealous colleagues may try to harm your reputation even further. . Stay away from a rebellious nature to save your relationships. Travelling with family might turn out to be a blessing in disguise. It is an opportune time to deal in property matters. Taking time out to relax and unwind may help you enjoy the benefits of a healthy body and sound mind.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can make you crave for someone you love and he or she won’t disappoint you!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Ruby