Taurus Daily Horoscope for Jan 4: Create a peaceful atmosphere

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you may crave for some adventure and excitement. The day is likely to be very eventful and you may be full of positive energy. Your dreams are likely to be fulfilled, as you have worked tirelessly to achieve them in the past. Do not lose focus or let your impatience get the better of you if things work out a little differently than you expected. The outcome may still be better than what you had anticipated. Gear up for some exciting time ahead. Your patience and perseverance may pay off well. Do not be stubborn and it could help you win people over. Travelling with old friends may give you a chance to reconnect with them. Students are likely to perform well in their academic field. Property matters may bring doubtful results.

Taurus Finance Today

On the economic front, situations may force you to use your savings during a crisis. This may shake up your budget as expenses are constantly on the rise. Those in the family business need to keep a careful watch on their trade.

Taurus Family Today

On the domestic front, some frictions amongst family members are likely. Do not be party to it and stay calm, as clashes may negatively affect your children. Try to create a peaceful atmosphere to restore normalcy at home.

Taurus Career Today

On the professional front, the day predicts uncertain time. You may be unable to achieve your targets before deadlines, which may not go down well with your seniors. You need to pull up socks and work towards making things right.

Taurus Health Today

On the health front, you need to pay attention to your physiological needs as ignoring them might invite diseases. You may have to make dietary changes, coupled with relaxation techniques and light physical activities to stay fit.

Taurus Love Life Today

On the romantic front, the day promises to be full of ups and downs. Digging up your partner’s past may upset them, which is likely to create rifts in your relationship. Understand each other’s nature to enjoy the time together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026