Scorpio Daily Horoscope for January 5: The day will bring joy

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you may be able to accomplish the most difficult tasks with your sheer will power and ability to mould yourself according to situations. You are likely to move ahead confidently on the path towards success. A sound mind may help you make tough life choices, which are likely to affect those around you in a major way. You are likely to be proud of the path you have chosen. Do not let opportunities slip from your hands that help you grow as an individual. Some surprises might be waiting for you towards the end of the day. Do not indulge in activities that induce stress. You may become the life of any party due to your sociable attitude. A long due travel plan to a tourist destination with friends may still not materialize any time sooner. Students may need the push to perform better.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your financial front seems quite promising today. You are likely to receive financial gains from investments made in the past in immovable assets. You are likely to put the surplus capital in stocks or buy a vehicle in the coming days.

Scorpio Family Today

On the domestic front, the day brings joy. A marriage proposal for an eligible sibling is likely to elevate everyone’s mood. There may be celebratory events at home and your loved ones are likely to take part in them whole-heartedly.

Scorpio Career Today

On the professional front, your workplace may be filled with competition as everyone might want to be one up on the other. New assignments pouring in may bring out the best in you to excel at work.

Scorpio Health Today

A healthy lifestyle may be your success mantra today. A Pilates class or a Zumba/aerobics session is likely to bring about constructive change in you. Maintaining an optimistic approach towards life and incorporating yoga in your routine may help you stay fit.

Scorpio Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may get to enjoy your partner’s undivided attention towards you after a long time. Make the most of the situation. Shower your love on them and enjoy the intimate time in their company.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)