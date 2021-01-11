Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 11

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Good returns from an existing property are likely. Your financial situation is set to improve substantially. Joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen cannot be ruled out for those aiming at perfect figure and physique. A workplace issue is resolved in your favour. You are likely to meet someone you had not met in years and enjoy your heart out. A family elder is likely to favour you over others. Some of you are likely to travel to an exotic destination.

Love Focus: Listening patiently to what the lover has to say is likely to benefit your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Keeping doubts and suspicions at bay will enable you to remain much more at peace with yourself. This is the day of wish fulfillment for those with a glad eye! You can get serious about achieving fitness. Someone may distract you from your work today, but you will be to blame for this! Maintaining a working relationship with those you don’t particularly like will be a better option. You are likely to influence an important decision on the social front.

Love Focus: An outing with beloved will be more than fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer





*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Work front remains uneventful, but this is no excuse of whiling away time instead of completing pending jobs. You will manage to bring some positive changes in your mental make up for better relationship with others. Travelling to a distant place with friends becomes a blessed journey of togetherness. Be cautious of a distant relation who can sow the seeds of discord in the family. Your insistence of doing daily workouts is likely to get you positive results on the health front. Those seeking to borrow money may not find people too obliging.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be rewarded soon, so wait for the cupid's arrow!

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus





*Cancer (June 22-July 22): There are things you want to discuss with your close ones, but they may not have the time for you, at least not today. A changed scene and a break in routine come as a whiff of fresh air. You will be a bundle of energy today as you go about doing what needs to be done. You will be able to increase the pace of work to be productive. Taking steps to bolster your image on the social front will hold you in good stead in the future.

Love Focus: You will find a personal relationship going from strength to strength.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Meeting an important person today will help further your professional aims. Things move favourably on the academic front. Excessive worries about health prove meaningless, as you remain hale and hearty. You will get a chance to visit a place you have never seen before. Enjoying your heart out in the gathering of your near and dear ones is indicated. Love and concern in large doses will make someone opposed to you toe your line on the social front.

Love Focus: Romance may not be your priority today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will find the family members sympathetic to your cause. Those craving for a breath of fresh air may not get the break they seek. The opportunity to sit back and bask in the glory of what you have recently achieved is just round the corner! Shaking a leg and making life more active promises to do you good on the health front. Rising expenses may get you into conserving mode on the financial front. Pressure of work that you had been feeling for the past few days is set to increase.

Love Focus: Lover’s suggestion for spending time outdoors will help rejuvenate the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Handsome earnings are foreseen for those associated with the fashion and textile industry. You may not get lucky in the draw of a flat or a plot. Excellent health is indicated. Impressing those who matter on the academic front is possible today. Things start looking brighter on professional front. Those in the creative field will be in a position to dictate their price. Your workable solution to a professional problem will get the go ahead from higher ups.

Love Focus: Expect a passionate evening on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Leave applied for a vacation is likely to be sanctioned. Good routine will restore your energy. At work, you will be able to achieve much more than what you had expected to. Advice of well-wishers is likely to benefit you immensely on the social front. A refreshing change is in the offing for some. If you can take care of your health today, you are certain to enjoy the day to the hilt! A business trip is likely to open many lucrative opportunities for you.

Love Focus: An exciting courtship is in store for those engaged to get married soon.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to have a time of your life by holidaying at a new tourist destination not experienced before. You are likely to clear a misunderstanding with someone important. Something confidential may be divulged to you on the social front, but keep it under wraps. This is a good day to start a thing you had been thinking for long. Financial worries become a thing of the past as a monetary issue is decided in your favour. Differences with spouse or some other family member will show signs of thawing.

Love Focus: A cosy two-some is on the cards on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Financial front is showing promising signs of becoming stronger. A friend or relative can motivate you to drive out for a short vacation. Somebody may expect you to take initiative in a current situation, but take your call. With confusion over a domestic issue sorted out, you will heave a sigh of relief. An indescribable inner joy is likely for those anticipating something positive. Some of you can get carried away in celebrating an occasion and neglect work.

Love Focus: Lack of response from the other side may put paid to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Looking up someone is on the cards and will make the day interesting. Certain important matters that entail travelling will be taken care of by you. Being voted the most popular person in your crowd is a possibility and will give your self-esteem a huge kick. This is the time to assert your authority at work to get things moving. Money multiplies through excellent financial planning. At work, you will get an opportunity to put your point across to those who matter. Someone you have known will sympathise with you.

Love Focus: Lover's nearness is likely to appear most reassuring for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to travel on invitation to a seminar or conference and it can even be overseas. Some of you are likely to get a pat on the back for a job well done on the work front. Your positive outlook is likely to turn a hopeless situation into a promising one. You will be much more careful in your spending, than before and strengthen the financial front. A family member preparing for a test can become a bundle of nerves. Health poses no problems, as you become increasingly health conscious.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for those seeking love.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

