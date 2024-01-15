All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 15, 2024(File Photo)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You may not subscribe to the idea of giving the go ahead of an ill-conceived plan. So, confer with all those involved once again. Your thoroughness will help you in overcoming rivals on the academic front. Those playing the stocks need to exercise caution as recklessness can prove harmful. It is important to switch over to healthy food and totally avoid junk food if you want to retain your health. An impromptu business trip can be executed.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy a good time with someone you love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Someone may compel you into action, but you know what is best for you. Don’t overlook or ignore spouse’s laziness in keeping himself or herself fit. Home may become the most happening place soon, as some of you go about organising an exciting do at your place. You will manage to beat the deadline by completing a task well in time. Your networking abilities will help someone get a better job.

Love Focus: Togetherness is immensely fulfilling for those in love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Silver

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Competition is likely to intensify in your field, so remain on your toes. A misplaced item or money may have to be given up as lost. Homemakers may remain dissatisfied with the quality of renovation work despite spending time and money on it. Those looking for suitable employment are likely to land a dream job. Money flows in from a recent deal.

Love Focus: A perfect matrimonial match may not seem that perfect, as you delve deeper.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You may get busy at work and may have to spend time out of town. A senior is likely to put in a good word for you to the higher ups. Those into side business will be able to expand their horizons. Guiding a youngster on the academic front will give you an immense sense of fulfillment. Health needs care, so avoid excesses.

Love Focus: Tight schedule can make it difficult for you to spend a quiet evening with lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Envying others will only add to your frustrations. So learn to remain contented by counting your blessings. Taking out time for family today will be much appreciated. Showroom owners and tradesmen may find perceptible increase in business. A sporting event may find you on the losing side. You are likely to save a substantial amount by strict budgeting. Don’t be rash on the road.

Love Focus: Those hoping for a passionate evening with partner will have to take the initiative themselves!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Someone looks up at you for advice and guidance, so don’t disappoint him or her. Avoid being late for work today, as you may get on the wrong side of superior. Problems on the health front may prevent you from attending a function. Opportunity you had been waiting for on the academic front may materialise. Unexpected expenses threaten to dent you financially, if you don’t start saving.

Love Focus: Worrying over a trivial issue unnecessarily will not serve any purpose.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Libra (September 24-October 23)

An incident is likely to firm your resolve regarding relationships and make you more mature. This is the right time for investing in a scheme you have been contemplating for long. You feel ready to take up a new venture with full energy and dynamism. Support of a close relation will be most welcome.

Love Focus: Love and care bestowed on partner is set to make his or her day.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Someone who had become cross with you may extend a hand of friendship. Hiring help for a specialised work may prove difficult and may require lowering standards. Those living in single accommodation must remain careful about their security. Your ability to impress at work is likely to get you the post you are eyeing. A new eating place may prove disappointing!

Love Focus: Consider carefully before presenting an expensive gift to someone you like, as the expected aim may not be achieved.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Consider well before you give a decision, for it may have far-reaching ramifications. School or college is likely to become a fun place as you make more friends. Tighten your purse strings as money will simply fly. At work, the day seems favourable to get a project underway. Give a sympathetic ear to spouse or a family member. Becoming health conscious is fine, but you will need to include exercise in your daily routine.

Love Focus: A quiet evening with the one you love is likely to make up a memorable time together.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Truth hurts, especially if it is uttered by someone close. Learn to take these things in your stride, rather than taking them to heart. Avoid thinking way too much regarding your health, as your fears will be unfounded. At work, a project approaching deadline may get completed, but not without the collective efforts of all. An exciting day is foreseen for those visiting relatives or friends.

Love Focus: Those with romantic inclinations will need to cast their net wider.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Don’t jump to conclusions and assume things without listening to both sides of the story. Someone may be trying to mislead you. Apprehension regarding a financial issue will be laid to rest. Joining hands with a competitor is likely to enhance profits. Those in the top corporate positions will manage to steer the company in the right direction. Nomination for an award or honour can be expected by some. You remain in top physical condition.

Love Focus: Listen to understand and not only to reply on the issues concerning the love front.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: White

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Someone influential wants your personal attention on the professional front, so find time for it. A fine day is foreseen for those trying to make some money on the side. Buying new furniture or a major appliance is on the cards for some. You will need to remain in touch with all on the social front. Marketing personnel may expect a challenging, but exciting assignment.

Love Focus: Attending a family do with lover in tow is not advisable as of now.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach