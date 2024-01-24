All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 24, 2024 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Joining a gym or an exercise routine is indicated and will prove beneficial. You will need to take stock of your expenditure. Business looks up for retailers with the increase in footfalls. A family member may not be convinced of what you have in mind. Travelling, especially by train, may prove hectic. Property will give good returns. You are likely to excel professionally or academically.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and those feeling under the cloud on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Willpower will be your key to remain in shape. Some of you can find the coffers empty due to faulty budgeting. Professional matters will be dealt in an efficient manner. Despite your glaring shortcomings, family remains nice to you. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it. Your efforts and hard work are likely to result in a favourable outcome on the academic front.

Love Focus: Positive signals can be expected from an opposite camp for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A lifestyle disease may need to be restricted by strict self-discipline. Raising capital for a business project will require some hard thinking. You will get the opportunity to resolve all old issues at work. Family will be a pillar of support for those facing an uncertain future. An outing can prove expensive and may take some fun out of it. You are likely to thwart all the competition on the academic front to emerge the winner. Spirituality may bring a special meaning to your life.

Love Focus: A chink in relationship threatens to end a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Regular workouts may prove a bit taxing on the body, but the effort will be well worth it. You may have to think up some new ideas for increasing earning. Something that you have accomplished on the professional front is likely to get recognition. A family dispute will get amicably resolved. A lot of travelling is foreseen in official capacity. Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours.

Love Focus: You may find lover at his or her complaining best.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. Money needs to be conserved, as a cash crunch appears imminent. This is the time for you to consolidate on the professional front. A piece of good news awaits some on the domestic front. Some of you are set to enjoy a spin around town. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and ring in romance!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Adopting an active lifestyle will do a whale of a good in keeping minor ailments at bay. Your monetary condition remains satisfactory, but still you may not find inner satisfaction. A break from work will prove most refreshing and restful. You will need to find time for visiting a tourist destination with family. Those pursuing higher studies will be able to make good progress. Be tactful in tackling an old associate bent upon wasting your time.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Not catering to changing weather and neglecting health may trouble your health front. Be careful while negotiating a financial deal. Do your bit for a family elder to avoid getting into an embarrassing situation. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. Help on the academic front will come to those seeking it.

Love Focus: You are likely to make this a perfect day for romance!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. The financial front promises to remain ever so strong. Those undertaking an important assignment at work must remain careful about the deadline. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable. Good opportunities are likely to appear on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to express your feelings to someone you have a soft corner for.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

An exercise regime will ensure fitness. Luck is likely to favour you on the financial front and bring in money. A lucrative deal may slip out of your fingers, if you are not proactive. A family member is likely to become a great source of encouragement. Clarity of mind and retentive power will help you forge ahead on the academic front. A preparation or seminar conducted by you may come in for praise.

Love Focus: You will need to find some excuse to get out of office to spend time with lover!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. There will be no escaping an essential expenditure, but it is likely to upset your budget. You are set to grow professionally and attract new clientele. Those away from home may apply for leave to be together with family. You will be able to tackle a pressing problem on the academic front by own efforts. Steer clear of gossip on the social front.

Love Focus: A tiff with lover may affect the relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Being negligent on the health front is indicated and threatens to make you unwell. Expected payments are likely to get delayed, but will be received. Things are likely to move favorably on the professional front. Total support of a family member may be required in sorting out a domestic matter. A leisure trip is indicated. A property decision will be given in your favour. An excellent day is indicated for students.

Love Focus: You may get an opportunity to strengthen your loving bonds with lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Neglecting seasonal changes may lead to illness, so take adequate precautions. Financial gains may keep your coffers brimming. A break from the routine is indicated, but it will be in some official capacity. Some of you can expect good advice from someone close on an important matter. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. On the academic front, you are likely to become one of the achievers. Someone may be acting against your interests on the social front.

Love Focus: Partying with lover is likely to give you an opportunity to unwind and relax.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green