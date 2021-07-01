Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 1

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

At work, you may try to get your way, but someone may not allow you to do so. Your family will be your pillar of strength in a situation. An exciting vacation may appear on the horizon, so time to pack your bags! A property deal is likely to turn out favorable. You will be able to keep in a good physical shape. Charity work may give some immense inner satisfaction.

Love Focus: Give some more time for romance to take root.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your desire for making more money will be fulfilled. Boredom may set in at work for some, due to the repetitive nature of the job. Peace and serenity pervade the home front. An outing can prove expensive and may take some fun out of it. Health of someone close feeling under the weather improves.

This is an auspicious day for property matters. More patience may be required on the fitness front, since you cannot get results overnight.

Love Focus: Your nature and demeanor will draw someone to you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your efforts to boost your finances will succeed. You may not find yourself in the right frame of mind at work today and make mistakes. Someone in the family is likely to go abroad for higher studies. An opportunity to travel to another city may come to you. A property owned by you is likely to give you good returns. A pet hobby is likely to keep some occupied today. Beginning an exercise routine is likely to prove a boon in getting you back in shape.

Love Focus: Romance will be most happening today.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Close monitoring of a project will help avoid mistakes and keep it as per the time schedule. It will be important to keep the lines of communication open on the family front to avoid misunderstandings. Your desire for a vacation is likely to be fulfilled soon. Property matters should not be touched today. Your stature is set to rise in the social circle. Your active lifestyle will steer you clear from any kind of bodily ailments. Financial front seems encouraging.

Love Focus: A situation on the romantic front may not seem as simple as it appears to be.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

Leo (July 23-August 23)

An important assignment or project will be completed to the satisfaction of higher ups. Domestic life will be most blissful as you come close to your loved ones. Avoid fatigue in a long drive. Keeping a close watch on a property issue will be in your interest. Some of you can expect gifts or cash. Those suffering from lifestyle disease are likely to keep it under check. You can receive part payment of a loaned amount.

Love Focus: Spouse may not agree with your decisions and upset you.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Financial front looks okay, but don’t let up on savings. Your work at office is likely to be finished in a jiffy, giving you time to enjoy your personal time. If you are a working mother, you may find it difficult to balance home and office as of now, but this will be a temporary phase. Travel with family and friends will be a lot of fun. Keep up your attempts to mend fences with someone close in a property dispute. Efforts on your part will find you getting more involved socially. Good luck promises to brighten your day. A minor ailment can become a thing of the past for some.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will have eyes only for each other today!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Some recognition or award awaits you on the professional front. Family will be more than responsive to your needs. Enjoying a trip with your near and dear ones is possible. You may invest in property. A sporting activity will help bring back your energy and strength. You will succeed in wriggling out of a tight financial situation by curbing wasteful expenditure.

Love Focus: Love blossoms for those feeling lonely.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Domestic front is likely to be infused with an atmosphere of peace and tranquility. A long-distance travel may need to be interrupted en route. Property is likely to be acquired by some. If you are having doubts about a step you are taking, then give it some more thought and time. You may decide to take up an exercise routine for good health. Money put in investments will help save tax. Watch your step-in office today, as someone may be out to deliberately target you.

Love Focus: Love blossoms as cupid’s arrow hits the mark!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

This is an excellent time to invest in gold or some other secure options. You may try out a new idea at work but succeeding in it may take some time. An official trip promises lucrative returns. Your superb analytical abilities will tell you exactly what a well-wisher is trying to convey. Setting up a new house is on the cards and will give immense sense of satisfaction. Curb bad food habits if you want to retain good health.

Love Focus: You may need to keep romance on the backburner, as the day appears hectic.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your concern to get something important done at work will be appreciated by higher ups. Those seeking to spend a few days by themselves may plan on a short break. Some of you can pursue a sporting activity or a hobby. Average returns from a property owned by you may not make you too happy.

Making good time in a journey is possible. A change of diet will help in reducing stress. A windfall can be expected, as chance to earn well comes to you.

Love Focus: You will need to find some excuse to get out of office to spend time with lover!

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You will do well to take a stand, rather than giving in to the demands of a family member. Travel will prove advantageous in more ways than one. Problems in acquiring property are foreseen but you will tackle. Some of you will get to enjoy a celebrity do. Good eating habits will keep you in perfect shape. Consider well before giving decisions that have financial implications. An excellent opportunity comes to you on the professional front.

Love Focus: Wedding bells can toll for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Today, you are likely to keep yourself busy with mundane tasks at work. Homemakers will remain busy, but still find time for some idle gossip! Keep the option to travel open ended, as changes are visualized. Property matters can be taken up today as stars seem favorable. A dear one may come and spend some time with you today. Those feeling under the weather for the past few days will show signs of improvement. You will succeed in saving enough to fulfill your desire of buying a major item.

Love Focus: Differences are likely to crop up in a relationship on the marital front.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo