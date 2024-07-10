Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 10, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Robust health will find you energetic and ready to take on the world! Do review your expenses, and take immediate steps to limit them. Keep your favorite travel kit handy as the most awaited vacation is just round the corner. Your help to someone on the family front is likely to be fully reciprocated. Some of you are likely to reach the final stage of acquiring property. Someone is likely to reciprocate in a befitting manner for your help. You will have more work than you can handle on the professional front.

Love Focus: An opportunity to express your love for the one you admire promises to materialise soon.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Some of you may take the initiative to make the home front aesthetically pleasing. It is an excellent time for those planning a vacation. Shifting to a new location is foretold for some. Someone may do for you more than what was expected on the social front. Some of you are likely to reap rich rewards from a past investment. The day allows you to be completely focused on improving your fitness levels. A satisfying day is foreseen in the office for government officials.

Love Focus: A good time is foreseen with spouse or lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

You may be motivated to come back in shape and take some sport or a physical activity. Creative people can start something on the side and reap monetary rewards. Your ideas on the professional front are set to yield positive results. A new equation on the family front is likely to benefit you. Some of you may be planning an official trip abroad. A suitable accommodation will be hired soon by those trying to settle in a new city. Hosts will be more than accommodating in ensuring that you enjoy a gathering hosted by them.

Love Focus: Love will grow as you plan something special on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Those on the saving mode are likely to build up a good bank balance. Children will excel in academics and make you proud. Superiors on the work front may commend you for the good work done. Quit drinking to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Some of you may make plans for an exciting outing. A property issue is likely to get resolved amicably. Prosperity and happiness is round the corner, so rejoice!

Love Focus: Love life will be good and allow you to confide in your partner about your innermost feelings.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

You may get a bit paranoid where money is concerned. Avoid selective study, if you don’t want to get shocked on the academic front. Partner will be most supportive in bringing about the required changes on the home front. Enjoying new places today is on the cards. You will have enough to invest in a suitable property. A business venture is likely to start giving positive results. Regular exercise and workouts promise to bring a marked difference in your fitness.

Love Focus: An exciting time is foreseen with your loved ones today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

Joining a gym or taking up some healthy activity is indicated for some. Always competing at work or on the academic front can take its toll, so take things easy for a change! You will get the chance to wrap up some pending issues at work, without too many interruptions. You may have to rope in some people to organise a function or an event on the social front. A new house may come into your possession after a long wait.

Love Focus: Spending time alone with lover in an exclusive place will prove quite fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

This is an excellent time to go all out to achieve your dreams. Some of you are likely to enjoy excellent health. Catering to the guests at home cannot be ruled out for some. A family outing is indicated for some to a tourist destination. Additions or alterations can be initiated by some. Real estate gives good returns. You may find yourself going great guns on the professional front.

Love Focus: Mutual love and respect will strengthen your current relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

You are likely to earn more than you are able to spend, so expect to remain solid on the financial front. Your interests are likely to be served by your well wishers. Enjoying good health by taking precautions against the season is possible. Keep the one who matters in good humor today. Giving quality time to family is indicated and will lead to strengthening of loving bonds. Excellent performance will help you in beating the competition on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you can find your romantic relationship on the rocks.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

The day promises a lot of excitement on the domestic front. Your position on the academic front remains solid as you forge confidently ahead to achieve your goals. Meticulous performance is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter on the professional front. Efforts put in by you to open new avenues of earning will be successful. Your firm resolve to attain total fitness will start bringing in positive results. If you are seeking fun, a trip is likely to materialise soon.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory through much sharing and caring.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Silver

You may have to coordinate the plans for the day with someone to day. A business trip is likely to prove most fruitful for some. Those in medical and engineering fields will find recognition in whatever they are currently pursuing. You may take the initiative of hosting a family gathering at your house. Travelling with someone interesting promises to make the journey entertaining. Someone may motivate you to shake a leg to remain healthy.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you may go out of the way for you, is it romance calling!

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Excitement reigns on the domestic front, as a family member returns home after a long period. This proves to be an excellent day for you. A fond wish is likely to come true and give you immense happiness. Chance for setting out on a pilgrimage may materialise. You will succeed in limiting expenses and give a boost to savings. A lucrative deal will swing your way through excellent negotiations. You will manage to keep fit by keeping yourself busy and active.

Love Focus: Time spent with lover today will be most refreshing.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

Today, you will be in the mood to forgive minor mistakes at work. You will be able to raise the money to buy a luxury item. Yoga and meditation may hold special interest for you and provide immense benefits. A celebrity do or a celebration is likely to be attended and will prove lots of fun. You make a good start in something new on the academic front. Plans to visit a tourist destination may be put into effect now.

Love Focus: An outing with a lover is on the anvil and will be most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple