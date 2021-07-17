Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 17

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Something major may be organised at home and add to your popularity. Refurbishing the house is on the cards for some. Those travelling will need to be extra vigilant today. Some of you can get lucky playing the stocks today.

Positive developments can be expected on the professional front. You will be satisfied with your performance in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp showing interest in you is likely to brighten your prospects on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

An ailment may recur due to sheer negligence, but you will manage to bring it under control. Family and friends will help you achieve what you have set out for today. This is a good time to sort out all your pending issues. You are likely to excel in your professional field. Academic achievements are foretold for some. You will have enough in your kitty to ward off an urgent requirement of money.

Love Focus: Expect romance to remain most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Academic achievers are assured of a bright future. A salary jump is possible for some. Previous investments will keep your bank balance healthy. Good negotiations are likely to get you a piece of property for bargain price. Some of you may get worried on account of a family member, but your fears will be unfounded. You may have to go out of your way to meet someone’s demands. Meeting the right people to enhance business prospects is possible.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy the company of lover.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Some of you go around distributing invitation cards for a marriage or some other function. Some of you can expect important visitors today. Romance takes a turn for the better. Good earning can be expected, as a venture turns profitable. A new equation with someone close will keep you mentally at rest. Staying for some extra time in office today will be in your interest. Social front can keep some busy entertaining guests.

Love Focus: Your honesty and sincerity are likely to impress the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Someone is likely to tattle against you and put you in a spot at work. Good advice and guidance will make a family youngster your fan. You will easily be able to counter someone who feels envious towards you.A windfall can be expected in a current venture. Something included in your diet will prove beneficial for health. You will consistently perform well on the academic front. Doing up an ancestral property is on the cards.

Love Focus: Honouring promises on the romantic front will help strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Celebratory mood prevails on the home front as you enjoy the company of your friends and relations. You are likely to view the world from a larger perspective, as you manage to change your outlook in life. An interesting guest is likely to make the home front entertaining. Some of you will make extra efforts to complete a time-consuming task at work. You will be able to favourably work out the modalities of payment for a major item you have purchase. Joining a group of health is indicated.

Love Focus: Marriage proposal of someone eligible is likely to be accepted.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

Libra (September 24-October 23)

An out of town trip that you had planned may be postponed or cancelled. Positive thinking and perseverance will help you in making your mark. Keeping promises on the social front may prove difficult, but you will manage somehow. Self-discipline and self-control will keep you hale and hearty on the health front. Financially, you will remain on a safe wicket. Hire someone only if he or she will be of some help in winding up your work without any glitches.

Love Focus: Someone of the opposite gender is likely to get floored by your wit and humour.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You may participate in something being organised on the family front. Be prepared to drive someone around today. Those living in single accommodation may find the independence intoxicating! On the academic front, you will need to proceed with caution. A dip in earning is indicated for retailers and middlemen. Taking up a sporting discipline may become your key to good health. A steady rise in career is foreseen for those in uniform.

Love Focus: The one you love may turn out to be two timing on you, so take time to do a background check.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You will be allowed more freedom than you expected in negotiating a deal. A lifestyle change will prove a boon for your health. Your attempts to convince a family elder about something personal may end in frustration. You will find things moving excellently both on the personal and professional fronts. Feeling of something good happening to you may persist today. Division of an ancestral property will prove favourable for all the concerned parties.

Love Focus: Rekindling your love life is much needed to strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Property dealers are likely to strike it rich. Working women may have to do the balancing act between work and home. Good health is your priority now and you will do everything to retain it. Not letting your personal preferences come in the way of judging someone will be appreciated. You are likely to feel satisfied by your performance on the academic front. Profits accrue for those working on commission basis.

Love Focus: An outing with lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Following someone to blindly buy or sell property may result in financial loss. Something that you have achieved on the academic front is likely to open many doors for you. Some of you may be in between jobs. A windfall is foreseen for some on the financial front. You will need to be smart enough to thwart the designs of your rivals today. A remedy suggested by someone will come in handy in curing a minor ailment.

Love Focus: Childhood love is likely to enter your life.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Your monetary situation will be such that you will be able to afford all creature comforts. Don’t emulate someone and overstrain yourself on the fitness front You will find the going easy on the professional front. Impressing those who matter will be easy for you in career matters. Some of you are likely to reap rich dividends by converting an ancestral property into builder flats..

Love Focus: Marital incompatibility may force some to go their separate ways.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini