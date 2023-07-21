All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 21, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will succeed in stabilising your financial front. Joining a gym to achieve your health goals cannot be ruled out for some. You will not let your focus waver on the professional or academic front. Those seeking peace and quiet on the family front will get a chance to relax and rejuvenate. Friends travelling with you will make the journey exciting. A new vehicle is likely for some and will help in keeping up with the Joneses!

Love Focus: Stars on the romantic front look strong, so those looking for love should double their efforts!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Money flows in as you post good profits on the professional front. Measures instituted to improve your health are likely to pay rich dividends. Your competence will turn things in your favour on the professional front. There is a likelihood of someone close coming over to your place. A journey appears to be far from satisfactory. An intellectually rewarding time is foreseen in a gathering of like-minded people.

Love Focus: Good fun is in store for those in love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An excellent day for profit, as you are likely to attract money like anything today! You are likely to surprise others by your physical fitness in a friendly competition. Professionally, take recourse to publicity to win more clients. A most peaceful existence is indicated on the home front. A trip to someplace exciting is on the cards. A house renovation can get underway. Academically, you will manage to keep abreast of others.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will get lucky.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will find ways to earn an extra buck and consolidate your financial front. Those feeling under the weather will bounce back. A new branch or office will start giving good returns. Support will be forthcoming from friends and family for your dream project. Commuting will not pose much problem today. Academics pose no difficulty, as you perform well. Attending a function or a celebration is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Expect something positive happening on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A project started by you is likely to become financially viable. You will feel rejuvenated and refreshed just by virtue of keeping yourself active. It will be difficult to counter your depth of knowledge regarding a subject. Preparing to receive someone at home may keep you busy, but it will be worth the effort. An official trip is likely to turn into a leisure trip, as you manage to take your family along. Campus recruitment will enable some to bag a lucrative job.

Love Focus: Love life rocks and plans to spend time with lover will go without a hitch.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

An opportunity to gain financially will be seized. Keeping diet under control will be half the battle won on the health front. Businesspersons will be able to win more deals. This is an excellent day for you to participate in a family gathering with full enthusiasm. A fun trip with friends is on the cards. Property owned by you is likely to give good returns. Your efforts on the academic front will succeed.

Love Focus: Those madly in love may think on the lines of securing their future together.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Something may be bought to beautify the house. Self-discipline will be important to remain healthy. Those doing some kind of field research are likely to gain recognition. A family elder will be most understanding and support you in everything you do. Someone may insist on travelling with you, so take your call. Shifting residence is indicated for some. Despite your expectations, your performance may leave much to be desired on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A loan is likely to be repaid in full by some. Chances of joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen look bright and will help you achieve total fitness. Others will look up to you for directions in organising something at work. This is a good time to take family for an outing and that is what some of you are exactly going to do! A journey may prove most entertaining. Suitable lodging that fits the pocket may not be readily available. Sheer hard work may not be enough to improve your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: The one you love may play hard to get, but your perseverance will pay!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A change of job is set to have a positive effect on your finances. Some measures instituted on the health front will lead you towards total fitness. Coming into notice of those who matter at work through your good performance is possible. Parents will be most supportive and will go out of their way to fulfill your desire. Keep adequate buffer time for reaching your venue as chances of delay cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may cross your mind today and make you take a bold action.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to get financial help to get your dream project on the road. You will manage to remain fit and energetic. You will get the chance to implement your plan at work. This is a good time to take family for an outing and that is what some of you are exactly going to do! Traveling to meet an out-of-town relative or friend is foreseen for some and will prove most satisfying. Read between the lines before signing a property deal. A competitive situation on the academic front will see you come out with flying colours.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to improve through your own efforts.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financially, you will be able to work towards enhancing your earnings. Health of those unwell may require extra care. Businesspersons will be able to go in for expansion. You are likely to muster enough courage to call a spade a spade on the family front. You can be invited for a long drive to someplace exotic. Students can look forward to a promising beginning.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend time together.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Overspending during shopping is foreseen, but it will not dent you financially. An opportunity needs to be utilized upfront on the professional front. Winning the favours of a senior is on the cards, as you make attempts to come in his or her good books. You will be able to carry out the changes on the home front that you had been wanting for long. Travelling will be fun. Someone else’s workload can become your burden on the academic front.

Love Focus: Young couples and those young at heart will be able to share intimate moments with their partners.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Brown

