Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 22

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Spouse’s ideas of doing up the home front will get your support. A short trip may be taken at a short notice. Your efforts on the social front will be lauded and can even get you some kind of recognition. Financially, you will manage to tap a few additional sources of income. A new diet will have a positive effect on your health. You will need to be extra cautious in discharging a task on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined are likely to find an ideal match.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Remaining judicious in your spending will keep you financially stable. Whatever you gain on the professional front will be through your own efforts. Attending a family function may appear difficult at this juncture, but you will manage somehow. Those travelling should be careful on the road. Property will give good returns. Good performance is likely to keep you in contention for something important on the academic front. Failing health can force you to choose a healthy lifestyle.

Love Focus: Romantic mood persists, so plan something exotic with lover today!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A loan you had been wanting will be yours and at a reasonable interest. Problems at work will get sorted out by making a senior intervene. A family member may become adamant over some issue and make you toe his or her line. You have a way to impress people; the reason why they get attracted to you! Luck favours you on the academic front, especially where admissions are concerned. You will manage to overcome lethargy and make yourself health conscious.

Love Focus: Suspicious nature threatens to spoil relationship with lover.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Visitors and guests can throng your home today, keeping you happily occupied. Property and wealth can come by way of inheritance for some. Your academic performance is set to improve. Keeping a tab on your health will help keep you fit. Good response can be expected to something launched on the business front. Success is foreseen for entrepreneurs and businesspersons trying to establish themselves.

Love Focus: Things start to look bright on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Be thorough in whatever you do on the professional front as only you will be answerable for them and no one else. Finding time for the family may be difficult, as you remain involved in work. Avoid taking a shortcut while travelling, as difficulties are foreseen. Luck favours you today, so expect things to move in the right direction. You will maintain good mental health as you make conscious efforts to drive out the negativity within. A lucrative investment option can be expected on the financial front.

Love Focus: Spending time in the company of lover is possible and will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Relaxation is foreseen on the domestic front. Planning a vacation with friends or family is in the offing. A property acquired by you may start giving good returns. A balanced diet and an active lifestyle will keep you fit. Efforts to get a raise or increment are likely to succeed. You are likely to ruffle some feathers on the work front by your uncompromising attitude.

Love Focus: Your love life is certain to look up, as you begin to feel closer to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will adopt healthy alternatives to maintain perfect health. Keep an eye on the budget, before you shop till you drop! A rival at work may attempt to grab all the credit for something accomplished by you. Happiness pervades the home front as you plan something exciting. An excursion with school or college friends is foreseen for some. Go into the details of a property deal you had negotiated, before signing the dotted line.

Love Focus: Catching the eye of someone who adores you is possible, so get ready to lap up a budding romance!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Weakness and lethargy threaten to slow you down. Buying gold or a piece of jewellery cannot be ruled out for some. You are set to grow professionally and attract new clientele. A happy domestic atmosphere will keep you in an upbeat mood and help maintain a happy demeanour. Travel light so as not to face problems on a long journey. Offers on the property front may start coming now.

Love Focus: Go with lover’s mood on the romantic front to remain on a safe wicket!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Adopting a healthy routine will be a step in the right direction. You remain in a financially secure position by getting opportunities to add to your wealth. This is an auspicious day for starting construction or renovation work. You will be more than willing to give emotional support to someone in need on the family front. Your option to travel by road instead of train will prove a better option. Those surveying for accommodations are likely to find a suitable one.

Love Focus: Give romance priority over other things today, as it will help enhance togetherness.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Excellent teamwork with spouse will help smoothen out things on the domestic front. Someone can motivate you to take up an exercise regimen. You are likely to save much by curbing wasteful expenditure. Those in retail business may find business looking up. Travelling will be fun, so find time for a spin. Good returns from real estate are foreseen for property owners. Your upbeat mood is likely to prove infectious for others on the social front.

Love Focus: Immense fulfilment is visualized on the romantic front for those newly in love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Some good opportunities on the professional front come your way. Stepping up physical activity is likely for some, just to become fit. Adding to the clients' list is indicated for some on the professional front. Driving around with friends will be fun. There is a fair chance of becoming a proud owner of a flat or plot. Good news on the social front greets you today.

Love Focus: Your initiative will help revive flagging love life.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Good financial management promises to get you more for your money. Don’t get unduly worried about someone’s health, as his or her condition is set to improve. Those in a new job will be able to establish themselves firmly on the professional front. Travel can be a good option to unburden the mind. Acquiring new property is possible. You will retain a positive outlook today, as things move according to your plan.

Love Focus: Taking romance to the next level cannot be ruled out for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

