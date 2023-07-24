All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 24, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Wealth and fame are likely for those seeking it. Those feelings under the weather will bounce back. A game of one-upmanship may commence on the professional front. You will be able to find someone on the family front to unburden your woes. You may need to travel at short notice today. A property is likely to come into your name. You are likely to perform well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may take out time for you, so plan out something nice.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Something may be bought to beautify the house. Some measures instituted on the health front will lead you towards total fitness. Expect things to move as planned on the professional or academic front. Family members will provide you the support you require. A fun trip with friends is on the cards. A good deal on the property front is possible. Helping someone achieve something on the academic front will prove immensely satisfying.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may be on a saving spree for some important future event. You will feel rejuvenated and refreshed just by virtue of keeping yourself active. Businesspersons are likely to get good opportunities. Calling the shots at home is indicated, as you manage to take certain things in your hands. A journey undertaken by you for something specific will be successful. It is a good day to handle property matters.

Love Focus: The one you love may play hard to get, but your perseverance will pay!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Overspending during shopping is foreseen, but it will not dent you financially. You will manage to remain fit and energetic. You will need to put in some more efforts to improve your performance. Some of you may be busy doing up your place to usher in the festive spirit. A short trip proves most enjoyable, especially in the company of your near and dear ones. A house renovation can get underway.

Love Focus: Love life rocks and plans to spend time with lover will go without a hitch.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will be in a position to spend more on things that you felt reluctant to previously. Focus on health will keep you fit. Your excellent performance is likely to bring you to the notice of those who matter. A family elder may not be as supportive as you had believed. Plans for overseas travel may be in their final stages, so pack your bags and fly off! Good showing on the academic front will help you in choosing your line.

Love Focus: This is the best day to express the feelings for someone you love!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Golden

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Campus recruitment will enable some to bag a lucrative job. Some of you are likely to resume your exercise regimen to come back in shape. Accolades and congrats may pour in for something you have achieved. Support of family will be most readily forthcoming in turning your dreams into reality. Travel proves therapeutic, especially for those on a long journey. Read between the lines before signing a property deal.

Love Focus: You will be able to find a romantic outing most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to grow financially stronger as newer avenues to make money come your way. Those feeling under the weather are likely to recover fully. Networking is likely to bring you nearer to your professional goal. A family elder will be most understanding and support you in everything you do. A trip may prove enjoyable. Shifting residence is indicated for some. Things will move as planned on the academic front and keep you right on course.

Love Focus: You may get romantically linked to someone you like.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your well thought out financial plan promises to keep you financially strong. An ailment affecting you is set to disappear. Those performing well are likely to get full credit for their work. There is a likelihood of someone close coming over to your place. Someone may insist on travelling with you, so take your call. Acquiring new property is on the cards.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to find love on the work front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Increased earning will enable you to add to your quality of life. Health wise, you will remain at the peak. You are likely to excel in your current endeavours. Parents will be most supportive and will go out of their way to fulfill your desire. A journey may prove most entertaining. Some complications regarding ancestral property cannot be ruled out for some. Campus recruitment will enable some to bag a lucrative job.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend time together.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to get financial help to get your dream project on the road. Self-discipline will be important to remain healthy. You will manage to deal with a man management issue tactfully. Support will be forthcoming from friends and family for your dream project. Academically, you will manage to keep abreast of others. Following the advice of others is likely to benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: Attention from the members of the opposite camp is likely to keep you aglow.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

An investment made in the past may not give expected returns. Don't take health for granted. There is a good chance of meeting someone important who will help you with your career. This is the day to start something new at home. Travelling to meet an out-of-town relative or friend is foreseen for some and will prove most satisfying. You are likely to gain popularity on the social front.

Love Focus: You will the company of lover today and make the most of togetherness.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Positive steps to conserve money may get encouraging results. Health of those unwell is likely to deteriorate and may require extra care. Those working on a commission basis may find the day most profitable. A most peaceful existence is indicated on the home front. Keep adequate buffer time for reaching your venue as chances of delay cannot be ruled out. You are likely to get all the support of well-wishers for succeeding on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring positive results.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Green

