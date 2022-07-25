Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 25, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Things begin to look up on the financial front as gains accrue. Situation on the health front is set to improve for those nursing an ailment. Getting one up on a professional rival is on the cards for some. You are likely to get full liberty on the home front to exercise your initiative. Travelling overseas just to meet someone close is possible for some. Acquiring new property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: A great time is assured for those in love as your romantic aspirations are shared by lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may get motivated to plan finances for going in for something big. Something that you wanted to happen in a certain way at work will happen that way. Those physically inactive may find someone to get them started on an exercise regimen. Family youngsters may become a source of worry for some. An excursion will be a good idea today. You are likely to benefit from a property related matter.

Love Focus: You are likely to spend quality time with lover today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A senior at work can keep you waiting for a decision, but you will have your way in the end. An active life and a balanced diet is your key to remaining energetic the whole day today. On the monetary front, avoid being too liberal in giving money as you may regret it later. A family elder brings happiness. This is a good day to undertake a journey, if you are planning to travel out of town.

Love Focus: Chances of a friendship blossoming into romance cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

A piece of good advice will come in handy for tackling a complicated issue at work. Adopting the right diet and remaining active are your keys to good health. Some unforeseen expenses may upset your budget, so pre-empt them if you can. Chances of love blossoming cannot be ruled out, as an opposite number gives you the eye. You may travel to attend a wedding or a function happening out of town.

Love Focus: Someone you have a crush on can give positive indications on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

You remain financially secure, as previous investments keep you financially strong. Disappoints are galore on the work front. You can derive immense satisfaction by making the home front aesthetically appealing. A opportunity to visit a place you had always wanted to may appear out of nowhere. A opportunity to visit a place you had always wanted to may appear out of nowhere.

Love Focus: Chances of love blossoming cannot be ruled out, as an opposite number gives you the eye.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A good investment opportunity comes your way and you are likely to make the most of it. Continuing with exercise regimen that suits your lifestyle will help keep you trim and slim. Your efforts at work are likely to be acknowledged by higher ups. Improvement of the home front may be initiated by some. Over-speeding may prove dangerous today. You can enjoy an outing with your near and dear ones today.

Love Focus: Time is right to bring your romantic relationship out in the open.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financially, you will be very well off and continue to add to your wealth. Leaving nothing pending at work is likely to be in your favour. Some of you may take up a sport or fitness training just to remain in shape. A family gathering is likely to provide you a chance to meet everyone. You can enjoy an outing with your near and dear ones today. Some of you can work towards acquiring a property.

Love Focus: The eligible, too, can get lucky in finding a soul mate.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some of you will manage to come out of financial uncertainty and achieve stability. This is a good time for retailers to enhance their earning as the market seems favourable. You will turn serious where health is concerned and make efforts to remain fit. You may need to tread carefully on the family front due to spouse’s mood swings. Travel promises better opportunities as you resolve to follow every lead.

Love Focus: Lover will be at your beck and call, so enjoy the day!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good investments will ensure profuse growth of your money tree on the financial front. A prestigious assignment is yours, if you play your cards well. A new line of treatment for an old ailment is likely to work wonders. Someone in the family may chip in and lend a helping hand to you at work. A long journey may prove boring. Positive developments are foreseen on the property front.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship can culminate in wedding for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Starting something new on the professional front is likely to have better financial prospects. On the work front, you can go all out to impress the ones who matter with your career in mind Keeping pace with fitness buffs is indicated and promises to keep you in good health. A marriage proposal for the eligible in the family can be received. You are likely to take control of things on the academic front and forge ahead successfully.

Love Focus: Love is likely to grow between newlyweds and young couples.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your attempts to keep the domestic expenditure to the bare minimum will meet with success. Businesspersons and retail store owners will manage to attract more clientele. Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. A family outing to someplace exotic can be planned. A family outing to someplace exotic can be planned. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance.

Love Focus: Lover can get extra sensitive today, so keep distance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Cutting corners and tightening belts will help you save a lot. A professionally satisfying day is foreseen for some. If health is an issue with you, expect to resolve it soon. A gathering of friends and relations is likely to keep you entertained today. If travel is on your mind, today appears an ideal day for an outing. Some of you may be on the verge of buying a property. Someone’s assistance is likely to find you performing well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your love life can pass through a phase of turbulence.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

