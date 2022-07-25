Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 25, '22 states, handsome profits

LEO (Jul23-Aug23) For Leo natives, the day is bright in finance. You are likely to earn handsome profits from multiple sources. Your health may remain good. Healthy diet and physical activities, coupled with yoga can keep you healthy and happy. Your domestic front may be joyful. News of an alliance for eligible sibling may lift everyone’s mood. However, your professional front may be tough. Your boss may hand over work responsibilities to your rivals, thus making the competition for promotion tougher. Your love life is likely to suffer a setback. But with your charm and poise, you may win back your partner’s affection, thus strengthening your ties. Legal matters related to an ancestral property are likely to go in your favour. Short trip with friends may help you relax and unwind away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Students are likely to receive social recognition for their hard work.

Leo Finance Today On the financial front, Leo natives are likely to accumulate wealth from unexpected sources. You may be able to invest surplus capital in profitable deals. Stocks and shares are likely to bring good gains. Business may flourish.

Leo Family Today On the domestic front, Leos may experience happy times. Peace and tranquillity may prevail at home. Celebration of an occasion is likely to strengthen the ties. Relatives may bring good news from far off lands.

Leo Career Today On the job front, Leo natives may have mixed results. New assignments may keep you occupied, giving you less time to focus on other things. This may affect your productivity and lessen your chances of a monetary benefit.

Leo Health Today On the health front, you may experience a blissful phase. Your disciplined lifestyle, which includes good food and physical exercises, is likely to keep you fit. Turning to spirituality may bring you mental peace and happiness.

Leo Love Life Today Love is in the air for Leos and you need to make the most of it now. However, neglecting your love life is likely to affect it negatively and you may have to shun your egoistic attitude to bring it back to normalcy.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

