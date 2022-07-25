Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 25, '22 states, break-up

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Aquarians may see gains on the financial front. Profits from a new business venture are foreseen. Your professional life may also be shining. Those in the government sector are likely to receive a promotion, along with a raise in pay. However, not everything seems rosy in romance. Tiffs with partner are leaky to escalate, leading to a break-up. Make concerted efforts to win your beloved’s affection. Your health may be a cause of concern if you do not pay heed to your underlying conditions. Seek medical care to avoid aggravation. On the domestic front, a marriage alliance of a youngster may lift your spirits. However, unforeseen circumstances are likely to dampen some of your party plans. Travelling with babies or toddler may prohibit you from enjoying your time on the long planned vacation. Keep property matters on hold for now. Students are likely to clear examinations with good grades.

Aquarius Finance Today Aquarians are likely to accumulate wealth from a profit-making side business, which they had started recently. Your wise and prudent spending may help you save enough capital to invest in a property, land or vehicle.

Aquarius Family Today Aquarians may experience lack of happiness at home. You are likely to find yourself extremely lonely. However, conditions seem to improve later. Your family members may be happy with your understanding nature and warmth.

Aquarius Career Today On the professional front, Aquarians are likely to make good progress. You may receive social recognition for your work. Chances of getting a promotion are very high today. Your subordinates may help you finish pending tasks.

Aquarius Health Today On the health front, Aquarius natives may have to be watchful of their wellbeing as chronic ailments are likely to reappear. This may cause you trouble and discomfort. Seeking immediate medical care may bring relief.

Aquarius Love Life Today On the romantic front, some Aquarians may not be lucky. However, singles are likely to find a match. Following a moral code of conduct may keep the bond everlasting. Do not make hasty decisions regarding marriage.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Red

