Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 25, '22 states, do research

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) For Libra natives, the domestic front may be warm and welcoming. Activities of children are likely to keep you engaged and happy. Your work life may be positively affected by it. You may come up with better outcomes, which can impress your bosses. On the health front, you are likely to participate in professional sports, which may keep you fit and energetic. However, your financial condition may be a bit shaky today. Not being mindful of your spending may put a strain on your budget. Your love life may take a backseat due to your busy schedule. You may have to make time for your partner to enjoy romantic bliss. A trip together may work wonders for your relationship as well as your health. Selling off an old property may bring huge profits. Students may underperform.

Also Read | Love Horoscope Today

Libra Finance Today On the financial front, careful investment after thorough market research may bring good returns for Libra natives. However, those involved in trade business may suffer losses as their family venture may not bring expected profits.

Also Read | Career Horoscope Today

Libra Family Today On the domestic front, giving time and attention to loved ones may fortify your ties, Libras. Prioritizing your duties towards your family before everything else may maintain a peaceful homely atmosphere, making everyone happy.

Also Read | Horoscope Today

Libra Career Today On the professional front, stars are likely to be in favour of Libra natives. You may get a chance to add to your skill set by undertaking an advanced training course. This is likely to increase your chances of a promotion or increment.

Libra Health Today On the health front, Libra natives are likely to recover from chronic diseases. Indulging in sporting activities, an aromatherapy session and yoga practices are likely to keep you physically fit and mentally in control of yourself.

Libra Love Life Today On the romantic front, Libras, your love life may experience some ups and downs. Mutual understanding may be lacking between you and your partner, which might strain the relationship. Make efforts to bring it back on track.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON