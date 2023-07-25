All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 25, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may smell a rat in a get-rich-quick scheme and not fall for it. A medical condition will show signs of improvement. This is a good day to renew professional relationships. A piece of good news is likely to bring cheer to the domestic front. A gift-bearing relation may land from abroad and make your day. Real estate is likely to hold you interest as you have the financial strength now.

Love Focus: A steady love life will give you immense joy.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colors: Orange

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Diehard shoppers may find some good bargains to splurge on. Your care is likely to nurse a family member back to health. Management students freshly out of college are likely to make a mark in their first job. Praise of a family member by someone will make you proud. A short journey can be extended, but you won’t face much difficulty. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangle.

Love Focus: Your efforts will bear fruits on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colors: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Day seems monetarily favourable, so expect substantial profits. Yoga and meditation are likely to prove of immense benefit. This is a good time for business persons to implement product promotion strategies. Someone close will infuse a lot of excitement at home and make the day entertaining. Religious-minded will derive much mental solace by visiting a religious place. Something acquired may become a great asset for you in the future.

Love Focus: You will keep your romance alive and kicking by allotting more time.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colors: Grey

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Those playing the stocks are likely to hit it big. Health wise you will feel on the top of the world. A senior at work may not agree with your contention, but you will manage to convince. Attending a family get-together is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. A short journey will be both enjoyable and rejuvenating. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. Your success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all.

Love Focus: A misunderstanding can cost some a cozy evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colors: Purple

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

An excellent financial deal may get some rolling in money! Something that you are trying for coming back in shape will prove successful. You are likely to take long strides on the professional front. Love and care of parents and family members will help you to move ahead. Travel, but without an unwilling passenger! You will be able to assert your ownership on a disputed property. Loose ends on the academic front will be tied up, as you gear up to give your best.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and an outing is on the cards with lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colors: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Good investment choices are likely to come your way and help multiply your money. Health remains excellent, as you take all the measures to remain fit. Financial worries will not deter you from achieving what you want. A family elder will be full of praise for the help you are rendering. Possibility of travelling to a distant place looks real. Purchasing property is likely to become a reality soon.

Love Focus: It is time you reciprocated someone’s romantic overtures.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colors: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Investing during the auspicious days is likely to multiply returns. Self-discipline will find you in the prime of health. You may meet someone who will have a major say in enhancing your career. Some of you may feel the home environment serene and restful. Adequately preparation is advised for those undertaking a journey. Those trying for a suitable accommodation will find one that fits their pocket. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colors: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will manage to emerge unscathed from a financial problem. Those ailing are likely to make a miraculous recovery. Make a business commitment only if you are certain of meeting it head on. A family member may be after you for an issue, so do not resist as it is for your own good. You will be able to preempt difficulties and make a long journey comfortable. Returns from property and investments will keep your coffers brimming.

Love Focus: You will meet the one you had wanted to for long.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colors: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Wealth comes to you in the form of a gift or legacy. Concerted efforts may be able to get rid of an ailment. You can be nominated for a prestigious project or assignment. Your support and help can make a family youngster excel academically. Speed and comfort are foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. Those aiming for a roof over their head will manage to raise the loan for buying property.

Love Focus: Lover will live to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colors: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A loan required urgently may soon materialize. Selective eating will keep you fit as a fiddle. You may prefer to spend some extra hours at work. With parents away, some of you can breathe easy at home! An outing is likely to prove expensive, but enjoyable. Seizing an opportunity to buy property that fits your pocket is possible. Someone’s company on the academic front will help infuse some excitement in your life.

Love Focus: You will manage to come closer to the person you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colors: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Someone’s company on the academic front will help infuse some excitement in your life. Someone faced with a medical problem shows signs of improvement. You will discover that becoming a yes-man at work can have its advantages. Some of you may have to plan things as per spouse’s schedule. Contributing positively to a team effort will be immensely advantageous on the academic front.

Love Focus: A sprinkling of passion is likely to make the romantic evening perfect for you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colors: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Negotiating a deal can find you at your persuasive best. Health will remain good and keep you alert and energetic today. Shifting to a new place of work is likely for some. Misunderstandings surrounding a domestic issue are likely to keep you uneasy. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some. A chance to study abroad may come to those who had been trying for it for long. A personal problem can make some turn to spirituality.

Love Focus: A vacation together with a partner will act as a balm for strained relations.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colors: Silver

