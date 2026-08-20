No compromise on school nutrition, hygiene, infrastructure: Bhuse

School authorities and education officials must ensure that students receive quality nutrition, clean facilities and proper infrastructure, school education minister Dada Bhuse said on Wednesday, warning that no compromise would be tolerated in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana, free uniform scheme or school infrastructure projects. Bhuse ordered immediate verification of the quality of uniforms supplied to students and sought reports from officials. (HT)

Addressing a state-level online review meeting of education officers, Bhuse directed officials to conduct inspections and verify whether facilities reported by schools on paper are actually available on the ground.

“Accountability will be fixed wherever implementation standards are not maintained,” Bhuse said.

He said providing quality education remains the priority of the department and directed officials to pay special attention to drinking water, toilets, repair and maintenance of school buildings, e-facilities, laboratories and playgrounds.

Bhuse stressed that foodgrains supplied to students must be of good quality and that storage areas, kitchens and dining spaces must be kept clean. If quality, quantity or hygiene standards are not maintained, responsibility will be fixed on the headmaster, cluster head and officials, he said.

He ordered immediate verification of the quality of uniforms supplied to students and sought reports from officials. “If substandard uniforms are supplied, strict action must be taken against the suppliers. Responsibility must be fixed on school staff and education officers,” he said.

Bhuse directed officials to ensure that separate toilets for girl students are made available immediately and that all school toilets are usable, clean and accessible to students with disabilities.

While the government is providing funds and facilities, their proper maintenance at the local level is equally important, he said.

For infrastructure-related works, Bhuse suggested that districts use funds available through district planning committees, the employment guarantee scheme, minor mineral funds, legislators’ development funds and community participation.

He also directed officials to give equal priority to health and education in aspirational districts and talukas. Talukas showing good performance will be considered for awards, he said.

Bhuse appreciated teachers and officials for their efforts in activities such as school enrolment drives and Independence Day programmes, and commended those working to improve school education.

School education commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh directed officials to exercise additional caution during the monsoon, when food items are more vulnerable to spoilage.

Education director (primary) Sharad Gosavi directed officials to follow Food and Drug Administration guidelines and said food should be tested before being served to students. He also called for training of cooks and helpers and the appointment of a nodal officer for every school. Officials informed the meeting that kitchen gardens have been developed in around 85% of schools across the state.