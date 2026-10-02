‘Get well soon’: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art tribute for flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar

Sharing pictures of the artwork on Instagram, Pattnaik wrote, “We salute Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery, sacrifice and unwavering resolve to protect others. Praying for his speedy recovery, strength and good health. My sand art at Puri Beach, Odisha, carries a heartfelt message: Salute to #CaptainSmitMachchhar. Get Well Soon!”

Pattnaik shared pictures of the sculpture on Instagram, along with a message praising Machchhar for his courage and sacrifice. The tribute has also prompted social media users to praise the captain and wish him well.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture honouring flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery during a flight incident. The artwork, created at Puri Beach in Odisha, carries a message wishing the captain a speedy recovery.

The artwork pays tribute to Machchhar following the flight incident in which he was reportedly injured while trying to prevent a potential disaster.

The sculpture features a portrait of Machchhar along with the words “Salute to Captain Smit Machchhar” and “Get Well Soon”. Pattnaik is known for creating sand sculptures on topical issues and tributes to notable personalities and events.

Internet reacts to the sand art The tribute has received several supportive comments, with social media users praising Machchhar's courage and wishing him a speedy recovery.

One person wrote, “He was stabbed, but he didn't let the plane crash. Indian Captain Smit Machchhar saved 174 people. The courage of an Indian and the courage of the crew prevented a massacre in the sky. Real hero.”

Another user commented, “Salute to him for his extraordinary bravery. Wish him a speedy recovery.”

“Hero will recover soon,” another person wrote.

“Real hero. Salute to you, sir. Get well soon, sir,” read another comment.

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Another user wrote, “Salute hai aapke jazbe ko.”

“He is the real hero and a role model for youngsters,” another person commented.

The sand sculpture is a public tribute to Machchhar, with Pattnaik using his art to wish him strength and a speedy recovery. Social media users also praised the captain and wished him good health.