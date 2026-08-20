After attack on tourists over shorts, forest dept to check entry at Pune fort

Once the number of visitors to Sinhagad fort reaches its safe carrying capacity, the forest department will regulate entry to the fort besides increasing security at high-footfall points and introducing an app-based system to monitor crowd levels and entry. Forest department to regulate entry at Sinhagad fort after few locals attacked tourist on Sunday (HT file)

The move comes after eight persons allegedly assaulted a group of tourists at the fort on Sunday, August 16, following an argument over the attire of an eight-year-old girl and photography near a memorial site. The aim is to prevent recurrence of such incidents, ease congestion, and ensure the safety of visitors.

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Assault followed argument over girl’s attire, photography The said incident occurred at around 2 pm on Sunday when the fort witnessed a large influx of visitors due to the extended weekend and ongoing monsoon. As per the complaint registered at Haveli police station, the complainant, Avdhut Pandurang Patil, 39, a resident of Dhayari, had visited the fort with his wife and son; along with a friend, and the friend’s wife and daughter when a group of seven to eight men and women associated with a right-wing group identified as Samast Hindu Bandhav (SHB) Army allegedly confronted Patil and the members of his group. They questioned him over the eight-year-old girl’s wearing of bermuda shorts and objected to photographs being taken near the memorial site. The accused allegedly told Patil and members of his group that they did not understand Hindu culture and subsequently assaulted them with their bare hands and a plastic stick. Some other tourists present at the spot were also allegedly assaulted.

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Police book eight accused over fort altercation Patil subsequently approached the police personnel deployed in the parking area and informed them about the assault. Assistant police inspector Sunita Chavre and other personnel on duty intervened and brought the situation under control. Patil later approached Haveli police station and lodged a formal complaint with a case being registered against the eight accused – identified as Sanket Sanjay Patil, originally from Mandrul Koli in Patan taluka of Satara district; and seven others –under sections 115(2), 118(1), 189(2), 191(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Haveli police station inspector Rajesh Ramaghare said that the offences attract provisions under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and notices have been served to the accused in accordance with the same.

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Forest department plans crowd monitoring, more security Sandip Singh Gill, superintendent of police, Pune rural, said that personnel deployed at the fort handled the situation promptly and directed the accused to appear at the police station. “The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the altercation and the role of each of the eight accused,” Gill said. Meanwhile, the Raje Shivraj Pratishthan has sought enhanced security and crowd-management measures at Sinhagad fort following the incident. Manoj Barbole, range forest officer, Pune forest division, said, “Until a permanent carrying-capacity based system is implemented, entry to Sinhagad will be regulated once the safe visitor capacity is reached. The number of security personnel deployed at high-footfall points will be increased, while an app-based system providing information on crowd levels and entry is also in the final stages of development”.

The forest department said that Sinhagad fort is not merely a tourist destination but an important part of the region’s historical heritage, making the visitors’ safety a shared responsibility.