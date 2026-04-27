Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that planned and comprehensive development of Chondi village, the birthplace of Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar, will help boost tourism, and directed officials to create quality infrastructure for visitors. Maharashtra govt plans overall development of Ahilyabai Holkar memorial site at her birthplace

Chairing a review meeting on the conservation, preservation and development plan of the Ahilyadevi Holkar memorial site in Ahilyanagar district, Fadnavis said the project aims to inspire future generations by showcasing the life and work of the revered ruler, according to an official release.

Fadnavis said a provision of ₹681 crore has been made for the overall development of the memorial site. The project includes construction of a grand statue, landscaped gardens, riverfront development, a modern museum, an open-air theatre and a tourist facilitation centre.

He stressed the need to ensure year-round water availability at the site, with special focus on water management measures. The development should maintain a balance between green spaces and open areas while enhancing the aesthetic appeal.

The chief minister also directed that a site inspection be carried out to explore the construction of a barrage instead of traditional check dams.

Land acquisition should be undertaken through the funds of the District Planning Committee, he said.

Fadnavis added that the government is positively considering the use of public-private partnership models for the creation and maintenance of some facilities, which would help ensure better quality, efficiency and long-term sustainability of tourism infrastructure.

Two works under a ₹360-crore road development project being executed by the Public Works Department have already received work orders, he said.

A joint survey involving the forest, PWD, and irrigation departments, and the gram panchayat has been conducted to finalise project boundaries.

The development of the Chondi memorial is being carried out in a phased and planned manner, the chief minister said.

At the meeting, Legislative Council chairman Ram Shinde said the plan seeks to integrate history, culture and tourism while promoting local development and employment generation.

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