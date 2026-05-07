Tourist rescued after plunging 150 feet at Sinhagad fort while clicking sunset photos

A 35-year-old tourist from Shirur, identified as Yogesh Mohan Shitole, was rescued after falling nearly 150 feet into a gorge at Sinhagad fort on Tuesday while attempting to click sunset photographs. While navigating the grassy terrain near the cliff, Yogesh Mohan Shitole (centre) reportedly lost his footing and slipped, plunging into a deep gorge. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, Shitole had visited the popular hill fort in the evening for a leisure trip. At around 4:30 pm to 5 pm, he moved towards the western edge of the fort, near a spot locally known as “Hawa Point,” to capture sunset views. While navigating the grassy terrain near the cliff, he reportedly lost his footing and slipped, plunging into a deep gorge. Officials said no other tourist was present nearby when he fell into the gorge.

Following the fall, Shitole lost consciousness. He regained awareness between 7 pm and 7:30 pm and immediately dialed the emergency helpline number 112, informing authorities about his fall and location.

Acting swiftly, personnel from Haveli police station, led by officer Aniket Kale, alerted the disaster management rescue team. Recognising the urgency of the situation, a joint rescue operation was launched without delay.

Rescue teams, along with police personnel, reached Sinhagad fort and descended into the gorge. After a challenging operation in low-light conditions, they successfully brought Shitole back to safety.

He was later shifted to a private hospital for medical treatment. Police confirmed that his family members have been informed about the incident.

Police inspector Vaishali Patil said, “The rescue operation was challenging due to difficult terrain and the late hour at which the information was received. However, the rescue team ensured a safe operation.”

She added that several areas on the fort are risk-prone and advised tourists to avoid such spots. The forest department has also been requested to install warning signages in these locations.

Tanaji Bhosale, a member of the Haveli disaster management team who was part of the rescue operation, said, “The nighttime rescue was challenging due to visibility issues, but our team responded promptly, and the operation was conducted successfully.”

He also urged visitors to exercise caution while exploring cliff edges and avoid risky spots.