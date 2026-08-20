Three killed, six injured as MUV overturns on Ganga Eway in Badaun

: Three people were killed and six others, including two children, were injured after an MUV overturned and skidded for nearly 25 to 30 metres on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district early Wednesday. The accident occurred when the driver tried to avoid a dog that suddenly came onto the road. They included driver Deepak Oli, Gyan Bahadur Malla, 22, Yadav Pode, 22, Simon, 10, Vinod, the two-year-old son of Deepna, and another passenger (For representation only)

The accident took place around 3:45 a.m. near channel no. 175 in the Kunwargaon police station area. The MUV, which had a Chandigarh registration number, was travelling from Rupaidiha in Nepal to Chandigarh.

According to driver Deepak Oli, 28, he immediately applied the brakes and turned the steering wheel towards the side of the expressway to avoid crushing the animal. The sudden manoeuvre caused the car to lose balance, overturn and the skid for around 25 to 30 metres.

The impact was severe and broke the vehicle’s rear gate. Two women, identified as Nepal residents Deepna Khatri, 32, wife of Nembahadur, and Vipna Sunamgar, 32, wife of Vishal, died at the spot. A third victim, a man aged around 22, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Six others travelling in the vehicle were injured. They included driver Deepak Oli, Gyan Bahadur Malla, 22, Yadav Pode, 22, Simon, 10, Vinod, the two-year-old son of Deepna, and another passenger. The injured were initially taken by ambulance to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Wazirganj. Doctors later referred them to the Badaun district hospital after finding their condition serious.

Police said the group had left Rupaidiha on Tuesday.