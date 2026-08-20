Wanted in Punjab, 3 Bambiha gang operatives deported from Malaysia

In a breakthrough against overseas-based criminal networks, the overseas fugitive tracking and extradition cell (OFTEC) of the Punjab Police counter intelligence wing, with assistance from central agencies, has secured the deportation of three alleged key operatives of the Davinder Bambiha gang from Malaysia. All three accused were arrested by Punjab Police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), New Delhi. (HT Photo)

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the deported accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh, alias Jas Behbal, a resident of Faridkot, and Ajay Singh and Pawandeep Singh, both residents of Sriganganagar in Rajasthan.

All three accused were arrested by Punjab Police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), New Delhi, following their deportation from Malaysia. They were subsequently brought to Punjab for further investigation, the DGP said.

According to Yadav, the trio were allegedly key Malaysia-based operatives of the Davinder Bambiha gang and were wanted in multiple criminal cases involving murder, extortion, explosives and a planned hand-grenade attack in Ludhiana. The accused were also allegedly linked to handlers associated with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), police said.

Intelligence operation

Additional director general of police (ADGP), counter intelligence, Amit Prasad said the deportation and subsequent arrests were the result of a sustained intelligence-led operation carried out over several months.

During the operation, the movements and activities of the three fugitives were closely monitored, following which coordinated efforts by Punjab Police and central agencies led to their detention in Malaysia and eventual deportation to India, Prasad said.

Inspector general of police (IGP), OFTEC, Ashish Choudhary said Jaspreet Singh had travelled to Malaysia in June 2019. During his stay there, he allegedly came into contact with a fugitive gangster and subsequently joined the Davinder Bambiha gang.

Over time, Jaspreet allegedly emerged as an important operative of the gang and became involved in its criminal activities, the IGP said.

Jaspreet arrested in 2025 murder case

Choudhary said Jaspreet has been formally arrested in connection with the 2025 murder case involving Yadwinder Singh and the driver of Jeewanjot Singh Chahal, alias Jugnu, a former Panjab University leader.

Investigators are now questioning the accused to establish their precise roles in the alleged criminal activities and to identify their associates and wider network, police said.

Grenade attack plot in Ludhiana

Ajay Singh and Pawandeep Singh have also been identified by police as alleged key operatives of the Davinder Bambiha gang operating from Malaysia. According to the IGP, the two allegedly tasked their ground-level associates with carrying out a hand-grenade attack in Ludhiana in 2025.

The Ludhiana commissionerate police had reportedly foiled the planned attack by arresting two associates of the accused. During the operation, police recovered a P86 Chinese hand grenade from their possession on October 27, 2025.

The latest arrests are expected to help investigators establish a wider network connecting overseas-based gang operatives with their ground-level associates in Punjab and elsewhere.