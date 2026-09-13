Why is Trinity Rodman not attending Ben Shelton's US Open final? Couple faces major schedule clash

The timing means Rodman cannot be in the stands for one of the biggest matches of Shelton’s career. The Washington Spirit are also chasing the top spot in the NWSL, making her match an important one.

Rodman is expected to play in the Spirit’s NWSL match against Boston Legacy FC at 1 pm ET, while Shelton’s men’s singles final against Alexander Zverev is scheduled for 2 pm ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Trinity Rodman will miss boyfriend Ben Shelton’s first Grand Slam final on Sunday because her Washington Spirit duties clash with the US Open schedule.

What are the implications of Trinity Rodman's absence from Shelton's match?

What are the implications of Trinity Rodman's absence from Shelton's match?

Rodman is a forward for the Washington Spirit and has been an important part of the team since joining the NWSL in 2021. She reached a career high with nine regular-season goals earlier this season and became the youngest player in NWSL history to reach 60 regular-season goal contributions.

The Spirit entered Sunday five points behind NJ/NY Gotham FC at the top of the table, with Washington still having a game in hand.

The schedule leaves almost no room for Rodman to make the trip. Washington’s game against Boston Legacy FC is at Audi Field and starts at 1 pm ET. Shelton’s final begins an hour later in Queens.

Also Read: Ben Shelton: Girlfriend, parents, sister, coach and everything to know about the tennis star

Ben Shelton reaches first US Open final Shelton, 23, is an American tennis player and the No. 8 seed at the US Open. He reached his first Grand Slam final by beating Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals. He had earlier beaten defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set quarterfinal.

The result also made Shelton the first Black American man to reach the US Open singles final since Arthur Ashe in 1972. A win would make Shelton the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick’s US Open victory in 2003.

Also Read: Is Ben Shelton dating? All on his past and current relationship as US tennis star eyes success at 2026 Wimbledon

Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton’s relationship and US Open prize money Rodman and Shelton confirmed their relationship in March 2025 after meeting through Instagram. Their relationship has remained public, with both athletes regularly supporting each other at matches.

Rodman watched Shelton’s win over Alcaraz from the stands, while Shelton has also attended Washington Spirit games to support her.

Shelton recently explained why their shared careers matter to their relationship, “Some people can say that it’s difficult to maintain a relationship where you have two professional athletes,” he told the ATP Tour.

“But in my opinion, to have somebody who understands what you go through is very, very important.”

If Shelton beats Zverev, he will win $5.5 million, the biggest singles prize in US Open history. The runner-up will receive $2.8 million.