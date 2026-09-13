Why is Trinity Rodman not attending Ben Shelton's US Open final? Couple faces major schedule clash
Trinity Rodman will miss Ben Shelton’s US Open final, leaving the couple apart as Shelton plays the biggest match of his career.
Trinity Rodman will miss boyfriend Ben Shelton’s first Grand Slam final on Sunday because her Washington Spirit duties clash with the US Open schedule.
Rodman is expected to play in the Spirit’s NWSL match against Boston Legacy FC at 1 pm ET, while Shelton’s men’s singles final against Alexander Zverev is scheduled for 2 pm ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
The timing means Rodman cannot be in the stands for one of the biggest matches of Shelton’s career. The Washington Spirit are also chasing the top spot in the NWSL, making her match an important one.
Trinity Rodman’s Washington Spirit clash keeps her away
Deep Dive
Rodman is a forward for the Washington Spirit and has been an important part of the team since joining the NWSL in 2021. She reached a career high with nine regular-season goals earlier this season and became the youngest player in NWSL history to reach 60 regular-season goal contributions.
The Spirit entered Sunday five points behind NJ/NY Gotham FC at the top of the table, with Washington still having a game in hand.
The schedule leaves almost no room for Rodman to make the trip. Washington’s game against Boston Legacy FC is at Audi Field and starts at 1 pm ET. Shelton’s final begins an hour later in Queens.
Also Read: Ben Shelton: Girlfriend, parents, sister, coach and everything to know about the tennis star
Ben Shelton reaches first US Open final
Shelton, 23, is an American tennis player and the No. 8 seed at the US Open. He reached his first Grand Slam final by beating Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals. He had earlier beaten defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set quarterfinal.
The result also made Shelton the first Black American man to reach the US Open singles final since Arthur Ashe in 1972. A win would make Shelton the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick’s US Open victory in 2003.
Also Read: Is Ben Shelton dating? All on his past and current relationship as US tennis star eyes success at 2026 Wimbledon
Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton’s relationship and US Open prize money
Rodman and Shelton confirmed their relationship in March 2025 after meeting through Instagram. Their relationship has remained public, with both athletes regularly supporting each other at matches.
Rodman watched Shelton’s win over Alcaraz from the stands, while Shelton has also attended Washington Spirit games to support her.
Shelton recently explained why their shared careers matter to their relationship, “Some people can say that it’s difficult to maintain a relationship where you have two professional athletes,” he told the ATP Tour.
“But in my opinion, to have somebody who understands what you go through is very, very important.”
If Shelton beats Zverev, he will win $5.5 million, the biggest singles prize in US Open history. The runner-up will receive $2.8 million.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More