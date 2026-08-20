Delhi launches 56 women-only e-buses, including on DU routes

The services will connect major employment, educational and institutional hubs, including Nehru Place, AIIMS, South Extension, R K Puram, Connaught Place, ITO, Delhi Secretariat, Karol Bagh, Kashmere Gate and Shivaji Stadium.

Officials said 30 ladies special trips will operate on 15 high demand routes, while 26 University Ladies Special (U-Spl) trips will run on 13 routes. The buses will operate during morning and evening peak hours.

Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and chief minister Rekha Gupta launched the ladies special services while flagging off 200 new electric buses from the Delhi University Sports Complex. The Delhi-Karnal interstate e-bus service and a public EV charging station at DTC’s Rajghat Depot-1 were also launched.

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched 56 dedicated women-only electric bus services, including special routes connecting Delhi University colleges, to provide safer public transport to women and students.

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The university services will provide connectivity to institutions including Hindu College, Ramjas College, Daulat Ram College, Shri Ram College, Lady Shri Ram College, Gargi College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College and Hansraj College.

The ladies special services will operate during identified peak hours, with morning departures between 7:52 am and 9:00 am and evening departures between 4:32 pm and 6:15 pm.

Women police personnel and home guards have been deployed on the ladies special buses, along with female staff. Panic buttons have been integrated with Delhi Police’s 112 PCR emergency response system to enable quicker response during emergencies.

Women staff welcome new services Kiran Chhikara, a 26-year-old Bahadurgarh resident, is among the women who will drive these buses. Her father was a DTC driver for nearly 15 years but left his job because of long commuting hours.

“I used to drive a tractor in my village and had a passion for driving heavy vehicles. Four years ago when DTC released forms for inducting women drivers, I decided to apply. I have been driving on Delhi’s roads for four years,” she said.

Kiran said she had encountered different reactions while driving, from people being apprehensive about a woman behind the wheel to those appreciating her work.

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Krishna Devi, a 25-year-old driver, had enrolled for training as a bus driver as she wanted a government job.

“My father is a private school bus driver. When DTC announced enrolment for women bus drivers four years ago, I thought of securing my future. But I am still a contractual staffer. For the last two years, I have been part of the checking staff. I will be serving as a conductor on the ladies special buses,” she said.

They said they had not yet been informed about their specific routes. These drivers earn ₹862 per day and are entitled to four days’ offs in a month.

Babita Devi, 33, from Charki Dadri in Haryana, was among three women from her village who underwent training as a DTC driver four years ago. “My parents were quite supportive,” she said.

200 more buses inducted The 200 new electric buses include 88 12-metre buses and 112 nine-metre DEVI buses. Delhi’s electric bus fleet has now crossed the 5,000 mark, while the city’s overall bus fleet has reached around 6,800, according to the government.

The government also launched an electric bus service between Delhi and Karnal. Five air-conditioned electric buses will operate on the route, with 10 trips daily in each direction.

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A public charging station inaugurated at Rajghat Depot-1 has four 240-kW chargers that can charge buses, heavy commercial electric vehicles and cars.

The chief minister said the government plans to expand Delhi’s overall bus fleet to around 14,000 by 2028-29, with a focus on clean and convenient public transport.