No new registrations for CNG, petrol or diesel LGV with less than 3.5k kg in Delhi from 2027: CAQM

No new CNG, diesel or petrol Light Goods Vehicle (LGV), with weight below 3,500 kgs (N1 category) will be permitted to be registered in the national capital from January 1, 2027 and across the NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar from July 1, 2027, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Wednesday, calling for a phased transition towards electric goods vehicles. The CAQM said LGVs make up only about 1.2% of the active vehicle stock in Delhi NCR. ( Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times)

Issuing the direction, the CAQM said LGVs make up only about 1.2% of the active vehicle stock in Delhi NCR but contribute about 3.3% of PM emissions from the total active fleet, requiring action.

Measure to curb PM2.5 emissions In the meeting, headed by chairperson Rajesh Verma, CAQM said the direction needed to be implemented across NCR in a phased manner.

“The measure has been taken in view of the significant contribution of the vehicular sector to PM2.5 emissions in Delhi-NCR and the disproportionately high particulate emissions from LGVs, which constitute only about 1.2% of the active vehicle stock but contribute approximately 3.3% of PM emissions from the total active fleet,” CAQM said in a statement.