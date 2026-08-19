No new registrations for CNG, petrol or diesel LGV with less than 3.5k kg in Delhi from 2027: CAQM
The order also states that no new diesel or petrol N1 LGV will be allowed to be registered in the rest of NCR from January 1, 2028.
No new CNG, diesel or petrol Light Goods Vehicle (LGV), with weight below 3,500 kgs (N1 category) will be permitted to be registered in the national capital from January 1, 2027 and across the NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar from July 1, 2027, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Wednesday, calling for a phased transition towards electric goods vehicles.
Issuing the direction, the CAQM said LGVs make up only about 1.2% of the active vehicle stock in Delhi NCR but contribute about 3.3% of PM emissions from the total active fleet, requiring action.
Measure to curb PM2.5 emissions
In the meeting, headed by chairperson Rajesh Verma, CAQM said the direction needed to be implemented across NCR in a phased manner.
“The measure has been taken in view of the significant contribution of the vehicular sector to PM2.5 emissions in Delhi-NCR and the disproportionately high particulate emissions from LGVs, which constitute only about 1.2% of the active vehicle stock but contribute approximately 3.3% of PM emissions from the total active fleet,” CAQM said in a statement.
Frequently Asked Questions
CNG's release of secondary particulate matter
Referring to CNG, CAQM in its order said while it significantly reduces primary particulate emissions compared to diesel, but it still continues to generate substantial nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, a key precursor to secondary PM2.5 formation, referring further to a TERI analysis (2022) which had estimated that vehicular NOx accounts for 18-22% of total NOx load in the NCR airshed and CNG fleets are responsible for a substantial share of this.
“Secondary particulates constitute the largest identified contributor to ambient PM2.5 concentrations in the Delhi-NCR (27% in winter and 17% in summer).“The continued reliance on CNG shifts pollution from directly emitted exhaust particles to chemically formed secondary particulate matter rather than eliminating it. Therefore, a phased approach to restricting the future registration of CNG LGVs and accelerating transition to cleaner technologies is necessary to achieve sustained improvements in air quality in Delhi-NCR,” the CAQM added.
Delhi, in its new EV policy notified on July 30, 2026, has already mandated that from January 1 2027, only electric N1 goods carriers will be permitted for new registrations in the Capital.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJasjeev Gandhiok
Jasjeev Gandhiok is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times, where he covers environment, climate change, the clean energy transition and wildlife at the National Bureau. Gandhiok has over a decade of experience in journalism and is based in Delhi. He has reported extensively on Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). This includes the region's air pollution woes, a polluted Yamuna and on urban wildlife still thriving in the region. He joined HT in October 2021. Prior to that, he had five-year stint at The Times of India in Delhi, where he also covered Delhi, with a focus on environment and wildlife. Gandhiok has covered some recent events around the Capital too, ranging from the farmers' protests, the northeast Delhi riots and the CAA-NRC protests, reporting from the ground on all of these. He also travels across the country to report on how environment and climate change impact everyday life, while also writing on endangered species. His reports in 2019 on toxic leachate from Delhi's landfills led to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) taking suo motu cognisance and ultimately asking the state government to start bio-mining to flatten and remove all three landfills in the capital. He also closely tracks the implementation of government policies on climate, renewable energy and environmental protection. His focus remains on impactful, public-interest journalism which explains how environmental decisions affect people's everyday lives.Read More
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