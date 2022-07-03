Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 3, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A piece of good news may be expected on the financial front. Excellent profits are indicated in property business. There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. Newlyweds are likely to enter a new phase of life. Taking help from someone clued up on the academic front will help clarify your mind. Active participation on the social front is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Relationship gets a boost, as lover seems extra lovey-dovey!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Taking the advice of a friend may benefit you on the investment front. Networking may improve chances of selection for those facing job interviews. You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. Those pursuing higher studies will be able to make good progress. Your desire for fitness is likely to make you turn to sports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Argument with lover may strain the relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Taking the advice of a friend may benefit you on the investment front. Those feeling out of sorts for some time are likely to make a quick recovery. Appreciation for something you have achieved at work will add to your high morale. Tensions may prevail on the domestic front over an issue concerning a family member. Some changes can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Taking lover for a romantic evening out cannot be ruled out, so expect an enjoyable time.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Arrears you had been waiting for long are likely to be received. New employees are likely to find the workplace environment to their liking. A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. You are set to enjoy a great time in a family get-together. Those freshly out of college may get a chance to opt for higher studies. A media scoop promises to boost ratings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A thoughtful gift by lover is likely to make your day!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A piece of good news may be expected on the financial front. Your enthusiasm for work is likely to keep you energetic throughout the day. You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front. You are likely to take steps to strengthen your friendship. Academic success is foretold.

Love Focus: You succeed in striking friendship with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Solid gains are seen for those playing the stocks or indulging in betting. Good relations will help in managing a transfer to your chosen location. You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. You are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment on the academic front. You are likely to plan spending time with friends or relatives today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Someone is likely to invite you over today for a cosy two-some!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some of you are likely to earn big time, as luck favours on the financial front. Things look most promising on the professional front and may give your career a push. You will feel on the top of the world today as far as health is concerned. A family member may add to your prestige by his or her achievements. Getting an overseas invitation in an official capacity is possible for some.

Love Focus: Those in love may have to contend with an off mood partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You may be in for some perks on the professional front. uncertainty, that has been prevailing for sometime, is likely to dissipate. New approach to a nagging health problem will help in dealing with it better. Spirited performance of a family member is likely to make you proud. Taking help from someone clued up on the academic front will help clarify your mind.

Love Focus: Total bliss is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Monetary benefits are foretold in a new business venture. A good and well paying job is likely to slip out of your hand. Those feeling depressed are likely to find positivity entering their lives once again. Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: An opposite number may become interested in you, if you play your cards well!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Present monetary situation may keep you in an upbeat mood. A health advice may be taken seriously. The kind of tasks you are being assigned at work will certainly take you up the career path. Spouse seems quite understanding and may do your bidding most willingly. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation.

Love Focus: A few romantic possibilities appear on the horizon, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Monetary problems become a thing of the past. An overseas deal promises to bring some great opportunities. You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. Be careful about personal security in a long journey, as chances of loss cannot be ruled out. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Someone you like on the romantic front is likely to give positive signals.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

An overseas partnership will bear fruit and help expand business. You may not succeed in raising the capital to get your pet project on the tracks. Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. Those in a joint family set up are likely to have an enjoyable outing together. A family youngster is likely to make you proud by his or her achievements.

Love Focus: Turn on your charm on the romantic front and rejoice!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON