Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 3,'22 states, home venture

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leos are likely to have a productive day. You will have the energy to stay motivated and joyful all day. Matters of heart may proceed most satisfactorily. Singles may find mates, while wedding bells may toll for committed natives. Investments in secure schemes would enable to earn monetary profits. However, there is an urgent need to cut necessary expenditures. Transactions relating to the sale and purchase of property should be weighed carefully, else you may face difficulties. The day appears favorable to learn something new. Leo students will be able to perform well in academics and will impress their peers and teachers with their sharp intellect. It is time to pay attention to your portions to attain a good physique. Consume a plate full of fruits and salads to boost your metabolism. Volatile situations at home may arise and need to be avoided at all costs by Leo natives. A trip that stimulates and gives an opportunity for work is coming up ahead for some.

Leo Finance Today You need to spend your resources wisely. Refrain yourself from indulging in any kind of impulsive purchases. Some of you may travel abroad to expand your business. The trip may prove profitable. A home venture is likely to pick up a good pace.

Leo Family Today Your family life may be disrupted owing to an ageing relative's health concerns. Parents would also remain concerned about the screen time of children. Setting an example yourself will be the right approach instead of scolding them. Try to limit your time in front of mobile or TV screens.

Leo Career Today You will continue to develop skills that will benefit your career. You will be protected from harm and all duties will be performed on time. Seniors will appreciate you, which will help your job opportunities and advancement.

Leo Health Today Those on a weight loss routine may be encouraged by small successes. Eat some healthy homemade food and light. It will help you lose weight as well. You are likely to be in good health with no major health worries.

Leo Love Life Today The position of your lucky planet may bring some exciting and extraordinary events to your personal life. Single Leos may fall in love at first sight today. While committed Leo natives may be pleasantly surprised by a marriage proposal!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

