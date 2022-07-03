Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 3,'22 states, push yourself

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) The start of the day is likely to see Geminis earn great rewards for their hard work. Professionals are also likely to enjoy support and cooperation from their colleagues and seniors. You may remain lucky in all your endeavors. It is advisable to not get into your comfort zone and push yourself to achieve your goals. The financial front remains bright as you receive blocked payments. Your view on life may fill your day with a revitalized sense of positivity. You will take a keen interest in spiritual and religious activities which will bring you peace of mind and contentment. Romantic life may remain eventful for both single and committed Gemini natives. Get ready to enjoy the heady feeling of love and companionship. Students who are into research work are likely to get favorable results for their efforts. Those searching for suitable accommodation will need to cast their net wider. Seeking help from an agent may fasten the process.

Gemini Finance Today Your financial situation may improve as a result of an increase in income. Your bank account is expected to receive some pending payments, which will boost your financial situation.

Gemini Family Today Control your speech and anger to avoid hurting your close ones. Avoid the company of negative people as it brings disrepute and causes worry to your elders. Any differences with your father are likely to get resolved.

Gemini Career Today Some Geminis can be lauded for flawless work. You can plan and execute a job change with efficiency. Fresh professional prospects may be discussed. Some Geminis may also sign paperwork related to new employment or business.

Gemini Health Today Today, you will be filled with youthful energy and enthusiasm. Your unshaken belief in God may bear fruits today, as you will be in a far better frame of mind to deal with an unexpected event. Yoga and meditation are recommended to soothe your stress and maintain your health.

Gemini Love Life Today With your caring and understanding attitude, Geminis will be able to get closer to their significant other. Intimacy may also increase between married couples. Singles may get some encouraging signs from a person they have been eyeing secretly!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

