Libra Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 3,'22 states, unexpected income

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) The day may see Libra natives feeling more positive and mentally agile than usual. Timely efforts and an enthusiastic attitude bring orderliness to chaotic professional life. Don’t forget to take some time out to solve subordinates’ problems. A stable financial position may give the courage to implement new business plans. Chances of earning unexpected income appear high today. Your personal life is likely to cause some heartburn as you may develop a misunderstanding with your spouse. Some of you may be faced with mental tensions and worries. You are advised to get your medical check-ups done to guard against health problems. Draw up a healthy routine for yourself and adhere strictly! It will keep you motivated and healthy throughout the day. Travelling in comfort with kids to an adventurous place might be possible for some Libra natives. Your plan to acquire property today needs to be postponed for some other day as stars appear unfavourable.

Libra Finance Today Businessmen may see fresh investments in new possibilities that pay off in the long term. You may achieve profits from your venture after a brief hiatus. It is a good time to start a new venture. Your hard work will pay off in the form of profits.

Libra Family Today Domestic duties will keep you busy, and family time will lift your spirits. Budding Libra entrepreneurs may receive the full support of their families for their dream venture. Relatives settled abroad may surprise you with an expensive gift!

Libra Career Today After a brief lull, you may make a strong return and will succeed in completing all outstanding tasks on time. Stalled initiatives can be resurrected, allowing you to meet your objectives. Today is a wonderful time to enroll in an online course to improve your professional skills.

Libra Health Today Today, Libra natives may need to exercise additional caution with their health. Include yoga and contemplation in your daily routine to achieve internal balance. It is advised that you should maintain a consistent schedule for your workout.

Libra Love Life Today Your relationship with your romantic partner may be strained, and you should avoid becoming excessively possessive. You need to be careful of your company as someone can breach your trust which may lead to financial loss.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

