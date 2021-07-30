Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 30

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Those travelling abroad will find things favourable. Efforts on the health front promise to keep you fit.

Things may turn right for you at work, if you persist on doing things your way. Good earning is foreseen, especially for property owners. An individual close to you may seek your support, so help out if you can. Your bad mood is likely to spoil the domestic environment.

Love Focus: Romantic evening is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Keeping good health may become your motto soon, as you take positive steps towards a healthy lifestyle. Your hope for spending some moments alone may be dashed with the arrival of a pest. You may have to take a different route to tackle a recurring problem at work. Impressing those who matter on the academic front will prove beneficial. Marked improvement in financial situation is foreseen.

Love Focus: Love life will prove immensely gratifying for some.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you will be able to save enough to buy what you had always wanted. Some of you may be struggling to complete a job within the given time frame. It may seem difficult to stick to your chosen options on the academic front.

Organising an outing with friends is on the cards for some. A long drive undertaken today is likely to be a pleasant one. A house or a flat that fits your pocket may be taken up on rent.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite gender you enjoy being with may ring in romance.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You may need to rethink your investment options, especially for those schemes which are not giving good returns. Repair work at home may keep some busy. You will have to win someone over at work, if you want to maintain workplace bonhomie. A profitable day is foreseen for those involved in buying and selling. This is a good day to meet someone, who has been inviting you for long. Guidance may be needed to complete some formalities on the academic front.

Love Focus: A romantic evening out is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

A celebratory mood prevails on the home front. A drive down the countryside will prove most refreshing. Permission from authorities for construction may come sooner than you expect. You will manage to effectively tackle an unexpected situation arising at work today. A promising day is foreseen for those in marketing and service sector. A lot of running around may have to be undertaken to organise something on the social front, but it will be to your satisfaction.

Love Focus: Someone irresistible on the romantic front may keep you in a confused state of mind.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You are likely to prove your mettle on the professional front and impress those who matter. Your extrovert nature is likely to make many friends and influence even more people on the social front. A medicine and may not prove as effective as before, so explore alternative medicines. You may have to listen to your mind, rather than heart, to be fair to someone. Money from previous investments promises to keep your bank balance healthy.

Love Focus: Lover may take offence to something that you have said or done.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

A change of career is indicated for some and will be a step in the right direction. You are likely to consolidate your financial position and be better placed monetarily. Dreams of a lavish lifestyle will begin to be realised by those carving for it. You may have to play the waiting game for taking advantage of a situation. Good negotiation skills promise to tilt a lucrative deal in your favour on the business front.

Love Focus: You will succeed in mustering enough courage to express your love for someone you like.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Those travelling should not carry excess cash as chances of theft cannot be ruled out. Shifting to a new place is on the cards, but settling down may pose many difficulties. You may bid adieu to an old ailment that had been troubling you for long. You can find it difficult to curb wasteful expenditure at home. In the absence of any higher directions, you will do a good job of taking your own decisions at work. Some worries on the home front can keep you in a pensive mood, but you may be overreacting.

Love Focus: Romance can come a knocking at your door today, so remain at hand!

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your current exercise regimen will make you feel stronger and fitter. You can neglect family by spending too much time in office work. Moderate exercises are likely to suit you better for coming back in shape, so don’t go in for strenuous ones. Execute the real estate deals with caution.

You will start managing your finances well and also save something for the rainy day. You will be quick in finishing your work today in the office and plan out something personal.

Love Focus: Something refreshing is likely to happen to your love life, so hold your breath!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Expect an exciting outing with family or siblings. Going out for a drive or on a sightseeing trip with your near and dear ones cannot be ruled out for some. Avoid taking decisions in a rush on the property front. An academic achievement can be expected that is likely to boost your self-esteem.

Someone can help you in funding a project. Remaining focussed on your professional priorities will prove beneficial. Your initiative on the health front is likely to give good returns.

Love Focus: Spending a cosy evening with someone you like is possible today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Home front may soon become exciting, as you plan to hold family get together. Shifting to a new location will come as a pleasant change. Your excellent performance on the academic front will be a shot in the arm.

You may earn some extra bucks by selling something at an exclusive price. Recognition for good work will come to you on the professional front. Just by being regular in workouts, you will be able to enjoy total fitness.

Love Focus: Those in search for a suitable partner are likely to get lucky.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Much love and harmony can be expected on the domestic front. Those feeling stressed are likely to take a break by going on a vacation. You can get lucky in the draw of a flat or a plot. Arrears are likely to make your bank balance healthy. Impressing those who matter by your dedication at work will get you up the corporate ladder. Your excellent performance on the academic front will be a shot in the arm.

Love Focus: Your sense of humour may pull someone towards you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

