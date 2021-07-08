Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 8

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

You will need to devote more time on the professional front to do full justice to your job. Softening your stance on some domestic issue will be most welcome by the family. A leisure trip may not be as exciting as anticipated. Average returns from a property owned by you may not make you too happy. Someone’s guidance on the academic front will help keep you on the forefront. Health remains excellent through dietary control. Your financial prospects are set to rise, as earnings increase.

Love Focus: You will be able to rekindle your love life and bring fun back into your life.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4. 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Professionals will find much merit in going in for newer ways to publicize their talents. Time spent on the domestic front is likely to rejuvenate you. Your initiative on the property front will get you a step closer to owning your very own home. Achieving something important on the academic front cannot be ruled out. Improvement is indicated in the condition of those feeling down in the dumps. You may find other avenues of earning money.

Love Focus: Someone who had expressed his or her love for you may begin to avoid you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A family situation may compel you to take sides, but be careful with whom you side, as others won't like it. Avoid fatigue on a long drive by taking adequate breaks. Taking possession of a new house or flat may become a reality for some. Encouragement on the academic front may spur you to do better in current projects. Workouts will keep you fit. Financial situation is set to get better, as prospects for increased earnings brighten. You are likely to be made in charge in boss’ absence.

Love Focus: Indulging in office romance cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Improving financial prospects will encourage you to think big. Special treatment is likely to be accorded to some at work, due to your professional skills. Spending time with some distant relations is foreseen and will be refreshing. Good progress foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. You will have your say in a property matter. Excellent results in a competition will take you way ahead of your rivals. Eating right and remaining active will help maintain good health, despite irregular hours and little rest.

Love Focus: Someone who had gone out of your life makes a comeback, so don't rule out a romantic reawakening!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Financial terms and conditions regarding buying property may need to be sorted out first. A difference of opinion in a professional matter may turn into an argument. Home front becomes a happy place as spouse takes special care of you. Something that you desire to get done will be completed without a hitch. Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment. House owners are likely to rent out their premises at a good price. Those ailing are likely to be nursed back to health by the family.

Love Focus: Take things easy on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Picture on the professional front may get a bit hazy, but things turn out favourable in the end. Problems confronting you on the home front will disappear. A vacation with family is likely for some. Renting out premises for handsome returns is possible. Your efforts will lead you to total fitness. Money spent for a good cause will give excellent returns in kind.

Love Focus: Love life will turn most exciting, as you pull out all the stops!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

A good bargain awaits you in the real estate market, so don’t let go of the opportunity. Some more efforts may be required to complete a job before the deadline on the professional front. Give ear to a family member’s advice as it will be for your own good. This is a good time for visiting a friend or relative you have not met in years. This is a good time to earn something from a property possessed by you. Indulging in light exercises on the fitness front is in order to remain up and about.

Love Focus: Love and romance is likely to come into your life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A changed attitude on the professional front will help you succeed, so think about it. Hectic schedule may not let you enjoy time with family today, but you will make up to it. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved. Spending enjoyable time with a childhood friend or a distant relative is foreseen! Balanced diet is your answer to keeping good health. You will be able to pay off a loan.

Love Focus: Romance may have to take a backseat today.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Changes initiated at home are likely to be welcomed by all. Things may not go smooth for those travelling abroad. Paying the booking amount for a property is possible and will take you a step closer to having your own roof over your head. Career planning may take priority over other things for the career-conscious. A boost in salary and perks is indicated for some. Achieving financial equilibrium will not be too difficult.

Love Focus: A promising turn of events on the romantic front will warm the cockles of your heart!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Previous investments may start giving good returns. Speed and efficiency at work are your indispensable assets that are likely to get you recognition from superiors. This is a good time for visiting a friend or relative you have not met in years. Your helpful nature is likely to win many well wishers. You will find excellent avenues opening up for you for owning property. Joining a gym or starting an exercise routine is indicated on the fitness front.

Love Focus: Your romantic initiative is certain to elicit a positive response from the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Innovating something new to smoothen the working is likely to be appreciated. Delay in a journey is foreseen, but will be made up. You can think in terms of buying or selling property. Coming back into the good books of a teacher on the academic front may prove a big relief! Even irregular workouts will keep you in good health. Spending too much on friends can leave you broke, so remain prudent on the financial front.

Love Focus: The one you are showing interest in on the romantic front is likely to reciprocate.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You are set to achieve domestic bliss by catering to the needs of a family elder. You may add to immovable assets through an inheritance. A long drive is likely to help you get over mental tiredness. Your self-motivation to remain fit works wonders. You may end up spending more than you had intended to in a social situation.

Love Focus: Closeness to lover and knowing the he or she cares will be enough to make your romantic life most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

