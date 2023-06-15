All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 15, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A good opportunity for making money is foreseen, but you will have to seize it. This is a good time to project a personal request to higher ups at work. Those getting out of shape will find time to resume their workouts. Changing season may find some doing up the home front. A countryside trip or a short vacation by road will prove both exciting and rejuvenating. Someone may tempt you to buy a prime piece of property.

Love Focus: A gift from beloved is on the cards and is likely to make your day.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to become more physically active, just to come back in shape. Strict self-discipline will keep your financial planning on the track. Your gift of the gab will help save you some embarrassing moments at work. A journey down the memory lane with people of your generation is indicated. A long journey will be completed without any glitches or delays. Don’t enter into any agreement concerning property today.

Love Focus: Chances brighten for a budding romance to blossom.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An outstanding payment is likely to be received. You will be able to handle a challenge competently on the professional front. Efforts put on the health front will be beneficial. You will have to get firm with members for keeping the home environment calm and peaceful. The chance of going abroad on an official tour cannot be ruled out for some. Keep a close track of the progress of construction initiated by you.

Love Focus: This is the right phase to express your love for someone you like.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may start a new exercise routine with total fitness in mind. Money may come to you from a most unexpected quarter. Something tasked to you on the professional front will be completed most efficiently. Don’t spend your entire time outside home, devote some time to family too. Going for a drive with them in tow cannot be ruled out for some. Some pending alterations or additions to the house may be initiated today.

Love Focus: You may regret someone’s unwanted attention on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Home remedy is likely to prove beneficial in containing a minor ailment. You manage to stabilise expenses and bring yourself into the saving mode. Wriggling out of a job that entails travel will be in your interest. You will need to be a bit strict with a family youngster regarding money. A new place is likely to be explored by some. Some additions and alterations to an existing property may be initiated. You may have to give quality time to someone on the academic front.

Love Focus: Luck shines on those craving for love and in need of companionship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Efforts on the fitness front will bear positive results. Good earning opportunities will be near enough for you to seize them. Consistency and performance on the professional front are likely to take you places. You may undertake a journey to meet a family member staying away from home. Some of you are likely to travel soon. Becoming a house owner may be on your mind and you will work towards acquiring it.

Love Focus: Lover may appear impulsive today, so tackle him or her with tact.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Golden

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A raise in salary is foreseen and will help you realise your dreams. A task entrusted to you will be completed competently within the deadline. Someone trying to disturb you on the domestic front may need disciplining. You will manage to control your urge for bingeing and eat right. A sightseeing tour may be organised with friends or relations. Some of you can apply for a home loan for buying a property.

Love Focus: You may find lover in a thoughtful mood today and a bit less responsive, find out why.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will manage to remain in top physical condition. A discussion regarding money matters will prove most beneficial. You are likely to come out tops in a professional situation. Someone in the family expects you to be more sensitive to his or her needs. You may not find lover too responsive, so share what is worrying him or her. You may be asked to be a part of an exciting trip that someone is organising.

Love Focus: Lover can force you to make a commitment, but take your time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Home remedy is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with a recurring ailment. Outstanding dues are received and money loaned to someone is also returned. Timely action at work will help diffuse a man management situation at work. A journey undertaken by you may prove tiring, but will achieve your objective. Some of you can get serious regarding purchase of a property.

Love Focus: On the romantic front you are more likely to agree to disagree on some issue!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

All health worries simply vanish as you make a firm resolve to remain fit. Extra expenditure will be nicely countered by increased earning. Something tasked to you at work will be completed most satisfactorily. A family member may seek your help, so find time for him or her. You can be sensitive towards the moods and desires of someone close. Travelling to a picnic spot with friends is possible and will be fun.

Love Focus: It is best to go along with lover’s plans on the romantic front instead of nit-picking.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Maintaining fitness will come easy, as you go in for a lifestyle change. Your financial condition remains in the pink of health. A deal on the business front shows all signs of coming within your grasp. Some pressure from the family side can be expected, but you will manage to tackle it well. A business trip abroad will prove most fruitful. Some of you can become serious about owning property.

Love Focus: Having loved and lost is certainly better than not having loved at all.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those ailing are likely to recover and enjoy good health soon. Your investments are likely to pull substantial returns. A new job is in the pipeline for those looking for one. Time needs to be devoted to family affairs before they start posing problems for you. Great fun is in store for those planning a drive to the countryside. Going in for a piece of property cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Lover may require own space, respect that.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

