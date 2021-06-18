Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 18

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Keeping fit can become your focus, for which you may join a gym or start an exercise regimen. Financially you are likely to remain well off. Recognition on the work front is in store for some. Homemakers may crave for a change and plan a vacation. An out of town official trip may give some respite to those wanting a change from their dull routine. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some.

Love Focus: You are likely to win lover’s sympathy over an issue.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio





Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A home remedy will come in handy for an ailment nagging some for long. You will need to impose strict discipline in spending to keep your financial situation healthy. Your performance today at work may set an example for others to follow! An entertaining time is foreseen on the family front. Much fun awaits some in a journey. Start saving for renovating an old house. Joining coaching classes for improving academic performance is foreseen.

Love Focus: There is a risk of losing the affections of lover, if you are not careful.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces





Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A lot of wedding-related activities will soon happen on the domestic front. A tiring journey is foreseen for some. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled. Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. Help people out as much as you can as monetarily you face no problems. Your heart may not be in work today and you may even feel like breaking free from the daily grind, but little you can do about it.

Love Focus: An exclusive evening out with lover will prove most enthralling!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo





Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A new idea on the home front looks promising, but needs to be given shape. Your choice of a holiday destination will prove most exciting for those accompanying you Health remains good. Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. A healthy debate with someone in the known circle is likely to open up your mind to the possibilities in your particular field at work. You may not get lucky in the draw of a flat or a plot.

Love Focus: Efforts from both sides will be needed to make the evening romantically successful.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn





Leo (July 23-August 23)

You may find it difficult to convince a family member regarding something you want to achieve. Choose your mode of conveyance carefully for a safe journey. A sale of property may get delayed. You are likely to deliver what is expected of you on the academic front. Will power will be your key to remain in shape. Budget is likely to get upset by indiscriminate splurging on entertainment and things not exactly required. Your performance at work is likely to impress seniors.

Love Focus: Someone you like on the romantic front is likely to give positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus





Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Good investment choices are likely to come your way and help multiply your money. You may not be able to achieve much at work today, due to outside interruptions. A family youngster is likely to do you proud. An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party. Positive steps may be required to be taken to restore perfect health.

Love Focus: Those engaged to get married are set to enjoy an extended courtship.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio





Libra (September 24-October 23)

Good opportunities are likely to appear on the academic front. Go easy on the fitness front, as strenuous workouts and exercises may tire you out. Someone you had entrusted your money with is likely to invest them on your behalf for good returns. A difficult task at work will be completed by you in a jiffy, so expect all difficult jobs to come your way! Good handling of a situation on the domestic front may ward off ugly scenes. You may be pulled towards spirituality and may even plan a pilgrimage.

Love Focus: Things may not look hunky dory on the romantic front, as lover may rake up past issues.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries





Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Some of you can safely say goodbye to low thoughts, as positivity enters your life once again. Keep options open on the investment front. Try what you may, making your mark in a totally different field will be difficult. Guests and visitors can compliment homemakers for their creativity and aestheticism on the home front. Chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. Getting overloaded on the academic front with work is indicated.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may need to cast their net wider to get lucky.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini





Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Chances of bagging a lucrative assignment look real, so keep at it. Efforts may be required to get something done at home. A good time is foreseen for those travelling overseas. You may not get the best price for a house or property. Your performance may leave you feeling good today on professional or academic front. Regular routine will keep you fit. Monetary front remains favourable.

Love Focus: A school-time crush is likely to enter your life once again, brightening up the romantic horizon.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Libra





Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Self-discipline may help you achieve peak physical fitness. A new car or a major item may be purchased. Those new on the job will have to strive hard to show their worth. You can feel hurt over an issue at home. If you are undertaking a long journey, it will be in your interest to take someone along. You gel well with a new acquaintance. Love showered by your near and dear ones will simply overwhelm you.

Love Focus: An opportunity comes within your grasp on the romantic front, so don’t let it go!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries





Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Family’s support will come when you need it the most. Don’t drive fast. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. You may struggle a bit on the academic front. Health may become a concern. You will need to muster all your persuasive powers to swing a deal in your favour. Good negotiating skills are likely to bring a lucrative deal within your grasp on the professional front.

Love Focus: You take the right steps in getting close to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 20, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra





Pisces (February 20-March 20)

There may be a requirement for you to travel out of town. Those shifting to a new place may face difficulties. Academic pursuits will be fruitful. Taking up a regular fitness routine will help you get into shape. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning. Financial front appears most encouraging. You may not be able to take time out for the family today.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may get a bit impatient on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer