Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 19, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Money will come in as word about your skills gets around. A coveted post may come your way as you play your cards well. You will need to curb your tendency to indulge in excesses to remain healthy. Tantrums of a family youngster may force you into something that you may regret later. Travelling overseas in an official capacity is indicated for some.

Love Focus: You will win over lover by your gift of the gab.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Good returns are on the anvil for those thinking of taking up a franchise. Getting too deep into the details of a project can hamper timely completion. Being a choosy eater will keep you in good shape! A most heartening situation is likely to develop on the domestic front. A drive through the countryside will prove a stress buster.

Love Focus: Today is the day when you must find time to spend with lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those not in a stable job can expect permanency. Light workout will do wonders for those unable to do anything strenuous on the fitness front. Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. Taking time off to visit friends and relations is possible for some. Someone close can suggest some changes in a plan. This is the time to put in an extra bit on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those waiting for romance to happen can be in for a long wait!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those on a shopping spree are likely to add to their kitty. You will manage to dovetail your routine with a workout regimen and benefit. This is not the day to demand a perk on the work front. A party will offer a chance to meet old friends and relations. Much satisfaction is in store on the academic front, as your performance improves.

Love Focus: Marriage of an eligible child or sibling will take priority over other things.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Money may come to you from a most unexpected quarter. A home remedy may come in handy. Business persons will find newer ways of promoting their products. A new arrival is set to bring joy and happiness in the family. An adventure activity promises to give you the high you seek! A house or property is likely to give less than expected returns.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to plan a grand evening with you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will find ways of boosting your bank balance. Praise by a senior can leave you in an upbeat mood. Spouse or parents will be particularly supportive of all your endeavours. Much fun awaits some in a journey. A property may come into your name. Health will remain excellent. It is time you started using your spare time constructively.

Love Focus: Those in love will find lover welcoming your ideas.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those worried about finances can rest easy. Your efforts are likely to bring cohesiveness in the team on the work front. An exercise regime will ensure fitness. An initiative taken by a family member may be of immense help to you. Things may not go right for you in a long Journey. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property.

Love Focus: Romance rocks as you take special pains to ignite the flames of passion!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your financial condition is set to improve as new avenues to make money open up. New employees are likely to find the workplace environment to their liking. Those feeling unwell for sometime are likely to recover quickly. A domestic situation will be sorted out amicably through your initiative. Meeting people is on the agenda today and will keep you abreast with the latest.

Love Focus: Make office romance a big no-no as it can interfere with your professional ambitions.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Money will not pose any problems in realising your dreams. You are likely to experience a few hiccups in a new start-up. A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. A domestic situation will be sorted out amicably through your initiative. Someone’s homecoming may call for a celebration, so get cracking right away!

Love Focus: A perfect match for the eligible is likely to be found soon.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your enthusiasm for work will keep you energetic throughout the day. Guiding someone on the academic front will give you an immense sense of satisfaction. Some of you may undertake an overseas journey. Regular routine will keep you fit. Your inquisitiveness will help in learning the ropes quickly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone has a soft corner for you and is looking for a chance to express love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Beware of get-rich-quick schemes, as you may end up burning your fingers. You will manage to tie up all the loose ends at work. You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. Those craving for a relaxing domestic environment will have their wish fulfilled! Chance of going on a vacation with family is indicated and will be lots of fun. Some of you are likely to enjoy the company of friends and relations.

Love Focus: You can find spouse in romantic mood today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financial front receives a boost as you receive money from an unexpected source. Your thoroughness will see a project through without any glitches. There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. Things on the domestic front will remain peaceful. Those travelling overseas are likely to enjoy the hospitality of someone close. Acquiring property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Romantic front seems eventful as you do fun things together.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

