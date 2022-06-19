Scorpio Horoscope Today:Daily Prediction for June 19,'22 states, to value elders

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) This is a good day and you just need to be cautious on the love front. Those who are not happy with their current relationship status, they should take some required actions to make the things right. Some married couples may need counselling in order to maintain harmony and love in the relationship. You should listen to your elders if you want to have a happy and peaceful life.

You may perform well on the business front and earn huge profit. This is a lucky day for freelancers, they may get new opportunities to work with big and foreign clients. Some may join part-time jobs or find multiple ways to boost income and savings. You should get hang of stock market or cryptocurrency world, so that you can get good returns from your investments. Students may need help with assignment.

What lies further? Read ahead:

Scorpio Finance Today: Day seems good on the financial front. You may spend on fitness equipment or join gym or yoga classes. Some may also invest in cryptocurrency and mutual funds.

Scorpio Family Today: Day is moderate on the family front. Arrival of parents may keep you busy. Kids may be extra demanding today. Homemakers may not get time for self-care due to extra work responsibilities at home.

Scorpio Career Today: This is a good day on the work front. Getting new clients or business deals can be cakewalk for you. Recruiters may connect with you today. Freshers can have a lucky day today.

Scorpio Health Today: This is a moderate day on the health front. You may join a new fitness regime and follow a strict diet plan. Some may enjoy watching their favorite movie or series today.

Scorpio Love Life Today: Stars are not favorable on the love front. Singles should not expect much today. Newlyweds may face a turbulent day and may need to sort out their differences. A secret love affair may prove an embarrassment.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

