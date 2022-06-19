Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Prediction for June 19, '22 states, add fun to life

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) This is a moderate day; you should avoid traveling today. Some may enjoy quality time with friends and loved ones and plan a day out. Homemakers may add some fun to their lives by joining dance or cooking classes. Your love life may also give you plenty of reasons to smile today. Newlywed couples may shift to new house and spend time in organizing things or decorating their home.

You have enough to take care of your needs, so you may spend some funds on furnishing and home decoration. Some may spend on luxury or comfort. Some may be more focused towards career growth and join few professional courses to add new skills to their resume.

How have stars planned your day? Know more!

Libra Finance Today: This is a good day on the financial front. Some may invest in mutual funds to achieve their long-term goals. Some may add capital to their existing business or add new products. Some may think about buying or selling property and fix meeting with a real estate agent.

Libra Family Today: Day seems excellent on the home front. Your parents may visit you soon. Home renovation work may complete on time. Friends may pay visit and make you feel happy.

Libra Career Today: Day seems moderate on the professional front. Some may join professional courses and apply for jobs in top companies. A new business idea may be liked by your parents or investors.

Libra Health Today: This is a moderate day on the health front. You may suffer from seasonal flu, so be cautious and practice hygiene. Pregnant ladies may join yoga or meditation classes.

Libra Love Life Today: Day seems suitable on the love front. You may enjoy street food with your partner today and enjoy some outdoor activities. Married couples may have a good day. Implementing new ideas on the romantic front will be a step towards rejuvenating your love life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

