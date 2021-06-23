Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 23

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

You may make it a point to keep some time aside for spending exclusively with family. Cater for the weather, if undertaking a long journey. You will be able to fare well on the academic front. A promising start to a new venture is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood today. Those trying desperately to come back in shape will succeed. Don’t be impulsive in buying something that is a passing fad and waste money.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and you are certainly going to do something about it today!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You are likely to become an asset for the organization you work for through sheer competence. Better understanding prevails with spouse, as you work together as a team to sort out some pressing domestic issues. Those planning to buy property would do well to wait a little more. You are likely to feel elated by your academic performance. Someone may invite you to travel on a vacation, so get set for some solid enjoyment. Be careful of what you eat for health’s sake. Your willingness to help out someone monetarily will be highly appreciated.

Love Focus: Romance may need to be kept on a low key, due to some pressing issues.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Initiative taken by you for someone on the family front may not work, but it will add to your reputation, as a do-gooder. An outing will be a welcome break from your hectic routine. Gains are foreseen in a property deal. Your academic progress will be more than satisfactory. You manage to enhance your earning power. Someone may push you onto the treadmill for getting in shape, so welcome the opportunity instead of resenting it! Not keeping your ego in check on the work front may rub higher ups the wrong way.

Love Focus: A misunderstanding with spouse may start a cold war, so clear the air instantly.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

This is the best time to invest in property and you are likely to go in for it. Do something about a situation before it gets out of hand on the academic front.

Good investments are likely to multiply your money and beef up your bank balance. Health poses no problems, as you strive to keep fit. Decisions taken by you on the work front will prove to be on the dot. You succeed in pacifying a distraught family member by your soft approach and soothing words. Problems are foreseen in a journey, so go adequately prepared.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to win your heart to usher in a budding romance!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

An unplanned journey promises much excitement. Decision taken concerning property will be favorable. Actions taken on the home front will prove immensely helpful for someone in the family. Your experiment with a home remedy will prove successful. A delayed payment shows all signs of further delay. An inner fear regarding performance may not allow you to put your best foot forward at work. Spouse may blow hot and cold over an issue at home, so keep your cool.

Love Focus: Someone you love may not seem too responsive today, so don’t be too persuasive.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Good planning will help you in achieving much on the home front. Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some. Your mean streak may offend someone who admires you. Health remains satisfactory as you remain regular in your workouts. An outstanding payment stuck for long is likely to get released soon. Things turn favorable as you go all out on the professional front.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to floor you on the romantic front, so play your cards well.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

An exciting vacation can be expected by some. You will be able to complete the documentation of a property related matter. You may find some social developments to your liking. Some of you are likely to overstep the domestic budget, if you don’t curb your spending. Relaxing on the work front has its own perils, so desist from it. A family gathering may give you an opportunity to meet people of your generation.

Love Focus: You may not find lover much responsive today, find out why.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 27, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Remain assertive so as not to be taken for a ride. Booking a house or apartment may not be possible in the absence of loan. Meeting an old friend is on the cards. Your efforts on the fitness front will be richly rewarded. You are likely to do well financially and save too. Additional authority will be your reward for your contribution to the organization you work for.

Love Focus: Lover may pour cold water over your plans for something special.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A good investment opportunity comes your way and promises handsome returns. You will get a chance to go for a long drive in your new vehicle. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Chance of meeting people you have not met in years is possible. Your go-getter attitude will be highly appreciated on the professional front by those who matter. Getting motivated for achieving perfect figure is possible for some.

Love Focus: Someone’s attention on the romantic front may keep you dreamy-eyed today!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

This is the day you are likely to take total charge of situations on both personal and professional fronts. Parents may try to pry in your personal life, so don’t get upset. Opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Important property matters may be taken up. A home remedy provides a miracle cure for an ailment that has been troubling you for long. Be realistic in money matters, especially where expenses need to be incurred.

Love Focus: Stagnation in love life can add to your frustration.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A happy situation on the home front will keep you in an upbeat mood. You can very well become a part of a trip organized by someone close. Profits are set to rise, as property starts giving better returns. You will be able to strike a fine balance to achieve good health. Well planned investments will let you live off the interest. You are not likely to sustain the enthusiasm for completing a project started at work.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to get lucky soon.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Achievements of a family youngster can make you proud. Your plan for a vacation is likely to go without a hitch, so enjoy your heart out! You will be able to complete the documentation of a property related matter. Those feeling lethargic and unwell may get back on the path to perfect health. Worries about money may disappear, as you start earning well. Those in the service sector will find the day go without any hitches.

Love Focus: Those married for long will be able to rekindle their love life and bring joy back into their lives.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter