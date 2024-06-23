All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 23, 2024(Pixabay)

An exercise regime will ensure fitness. You will find luck on your side in a financial deal. Those in marketing and retail will manage to easily achieve their targets. Spending time with a family elder is indicated for some. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. The phase of good luck starts and you will find things improving around you. Some of you are likely to be honoured at a function or invited for a guest lecture.

Love Focus: You get the opportunity to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

The condition of those recuperating from the surgery will improve quickly. In these hard financial times, you will be able to keep the money flowing in. Those doing something privately will be able to boost their business. A contentious family issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. Philanthropy may be topmost on your mind.

Love Focus: Those not looking eye to eye with someone will do well to kiss and make up.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. You will be in a position to earn well and party hard! Good earning is indicated for freelancers and consultants. You may not get a chance to proceed on a planned vacation. You will need to remain calm in trying situations, before you may become a nervous wreck. You will be able to maintain regular practice to reap rich dividends in a sporting discipline.

Love Focus: Those browsing the marriage market are likely to get the mate of their dreams.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

Don’t repose too much faith on those you have only casual acquaintance with. Steer clear of gossip on the social front. Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. Buying a new gadget or appliance is possible. Those in a joint family set up are likely to have an enjoyable outing together. Getting an overseas invitation in an official capacity is possible for some.

Love Focus: Relationship gets a boost, as lover seems extra lovey-dovey!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. Financial powers of those in authority may get enhanced. Someone may rubbish your ideas, if you don’t present them well. You may be made responsible for some event. Be charitable in dealing with disciplinary problems. Writers and designers may find it difficult to convince clients regarding their ideas. Fun time is foreseen for those spending time with friends today.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to invite you over today for a cosy two-some!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Good eating habits are likely to be adopted by some just to keep a lifestyle disease at bay. Past investments are likely to give handsome returns. A pressing domestic problem will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Your sympathetic attitude towards someone in need will prove great emotional support. Your philanthropic nature is certain to help the needy today.

Love Focus: Someone you like on the romantic front is likely to give positive signals.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

A well-wisher may extend a helping hand to overcome a personal problem. Skills mastered by you are likely to bring you to the notice of people. A treat is in store for some on the social front. You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. Some of you may plan on buying a vehicle or an appliance. Family will be supportive and do much to keep you entertained.

Love Focus: The possibility of getting romantically involved looks real, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. Taking the advice of a friend may benefit you on the investment front. Those craving companionship will need to cast their net wider. Spirituality may bring a special meaning to your life. You are set to enjoy the exclusive company of people of eminence. You may seek someone’s support to further your social interests.

Love Focus: The romantic front looks promising, as enjoying a special evening with a lover is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. This is a favourable day for doing something together with the family. You are likely to receive positive feedback about something you have done on the social front. Striking a friendship with a stranger is on the cards. Your sympathetic ear to someone upset will act as a balm to his or her soul.

Love Focus: Love and passion can dominate your mind today, so plan on a most happening evening!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. The spirited performance of a family member is likely to make you proud. Some of you will get the opportunity to visit someplace exciting today. A social function or event is in the offing and will be great fun. Your focus is likely to help you achieve what you have set out for. A piece of good news may be expected on the financial front.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture may not rock, but do give it some more time.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. Earning on the side is likely to improve the financial situation. A wedding of a close family member is likely to be solemnised and get you all excited. A countryside trip with friends promises much fun and gaiety. Someone’s expertise may come in handy in achieving what you have in mind. You may feel on the top of the world today, as everything goes right for you.

Love Focus: Those craving for romance may need to change their approach for gaining success.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Orange

Your efforts will help in de-stressing and attaining mental equanimity. Diehard shoppers may find some good bargains to splurge on Family will appear most responsive to your needs. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. Those spiritually inclined may find solace in religious ceremonies. It will be a good idea to learn the lessons from past mistakes. Keeping old contacts alive may assume importance, so get on a networking spree.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a time of their lives.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron