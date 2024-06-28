Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 28, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

A healthy mix of exercise and diet will do you good. Praise by a senior can leave you in an upbeat mood the whole day. You will be able to exorcise the demons of your mind by focusing on the positive. Risk on the road is to be guarded against. You may survey to shortlist properties. You will have to be more aggressive on the academic front, so as not to miss out on anything.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Love Focus: Those in love may need to rejuvenate their love life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

You will be regular in your workout and enjoy good health. Money matters will get sorted out by themselves as you remain financially stable. Those waiting to get transferred out are certain to get their choice of posting. Improving the foul mood of an elder will help bring harmony back on the home front. You are likely to hold your own on the academic front. You are about to bring about a positive change in your life.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun with an opposite number.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Something new started will be completed satisfactorily. A friend or colleague may prove most supportive. Good preparation will keep you well-prepared to meet any situation on the academic front. Some of you can inspect a flat or an apartment under construction that you have purchased. Something promised to the family is likely to get fulfilled. Those hunting for a suitable job are likely to get lucky.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with a lover are slated to have a good time.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Outside help in coming back in shape is likely to work wonders. The financial situation will stabilize as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure. A colleague you trust will help you surmount a problem on the work front. Those in a joint family will enjoy camaraderie and much gaiety. Luck favours you on the academic front. Socially, you are likely to enjoy much popularity. You are likely to do your bit in a team effort and gain the admiration of all.

Love Focus: Fine cuisine, soft music and candlelight are certain to bring lovers closer.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Eating right and a disciplined life will be the key to your good health. Saving money by making do with something less expensive will help you save a lot. You will find time at work to clear pending issues. An enjoyable outing with friends or relations cannot be ruled out for some. Students can look forward to a promising beginning. Stars appear bright and will help realise your dreams.

Love Focus: Time spent with your lover today will be most refreshing.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

Interest in healthy foods is likely to be awakened in some. You will succeed in discovering some other avenues of earning. Rich rewards await those with their nose to the grindstone at work. A family function may find you in your element. A trip abroad may be delayed due to some unforeseen circumstances. You are likely to stand head and shoulders above the rest in academic performance.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to give you a surprise today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Health-wise you are not likely to face any problems. Returns from other sources will keep your bank vault brimming. Your ability to act as a mediator can make you indispensable to the organization. An enjoyable time may be expected by those on a visit to their near and dear ones. Acquiring something new for the house is on the cards for some. Seeing new places and meeting new people are on the cards for some.

Love Focus: A much-anticipated outing with a lover will prove most pleasurable.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Maroon

You are likely to focus on health now and succeed in your efforts to keep physically fit. The financial front remains strong and offers a chance to splurge! Good performance will find some enter a higher salary bracket. A helping hand will be forthcoming on the family front. Driving on congested roads appears risky today, so keep alert. Taking sides in a matter that does not directly concern you is not advised.

Love Focus: Your old love interest can appear out of nowhere to brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

Getting into the nitty-gritty of what you are involved in will be helpful. Your persuasive powers come in handy today. Taking studies lightly can make you a struggler. Your self-discipline regarding food and drink will keep you in top physical condition. Financially, the horizon brightens as money pours in. You will be able to promote yourself on the professional front. A family reunion may be on the cards, so plan your leave.

Love Focus: You are likely to catch someone’s eye and kick-start a whirlwind romance.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Those feeling under the cloud on the health front are likely to bounce back fitter than ever. Wealth comes to you and keeps the cash register ringing. This is the time to enjoy the fruits of labour. A delightful time can be expected by those calling on their near and dear ones. A long pending property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. You may not derive as much pleasure from a celebration, as you had anticipated.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy a ride with your lover to someplace exotic.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Those ailing will experience a fast recovery. Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned. A new subordinate at work is likely to take a substantial workload from your shoulders. Difficulty in deciding on the academic front cannot be ruled out. Don’t be cold towards those who want to help you. An exciting event is likely to bring the family together.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to stumble upon it soon!

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

You are likely to find yourself in the best of health. This is the time to invest in schemes that you are confident of. Those trying to disturb you at work will not succeed in their designs. A ceremony may be organised on the family front. Good progress is indicated for those preparing for a competition or exam. You need to go slow on the social front and give functions and parties a break.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to get rejuvenated through your efforts.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Brown