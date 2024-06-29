Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 29, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

A quick recovery is foreseen for those ailing. Money lent to someone is likely to be returned. Your intelligence and tact will keep you a step ahead of rivals on the professional front. Addition to the family is likely to keep some in an excited state. This may not be the best day for a long journey. Acquiring a new property is on the cards. Good preparation will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Forming a new relationship on the romantic front is an exciting possibility.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Health problem dogging you for long is set to disappear soon. An increment or raise cannot be ruled out for some. Business that seemed down in the dumps will start looking up for some business persons. Spending an enjoyable time in the company of your near and dear ones is foreseen. Doubts on the academic front are likely to get clearer by your well wishers.

Love Focus: Those trying to attract a mate are likely to take the next important step.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Today, you may feel much more energetic than before. Monetarily you will remain on a safe wicket and will have enough to spend. A good break on the professional front is likely to open the doors for your future prospects. This is a good time to bring about the long pending changes on the home front. A property may be acquired by some. You are likely to excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: Young lovers are likely to spend the day together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

You are likely to keep fit by keeping yourself active. Receiving back a part of the money loaned is likely for some. Your consistent performance may line you up for added perks or promotion. Family life will be most satisfying mainly due to your changed attitude. A property may come into dispute and pit you against your own. This is your lucky day, when whatever you do turns out well.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front will work wonders!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Your changed mental attitude will have positive fallout on the health front. You will add to your wealth as your efforts promise to bring in a lot of money. Convincing a senior about your ideas will be a major battle won on the professional front. Changes being brought about on the home front will meet your expectations. Travelling with friends will prove lots of fun. Some of you may go in for builder flats in exchange for an ancestral property.

Love Focus: Lover may be in a belligerent mood today, so watch your step!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Silver

Slowing the pace of life will have a beneficial effect on health. Stability on the financial front is foreseen. Issues that were disturbing you mentally at work are likely to disappear. Good news awaits some on the family front. A journey to meet someone may be undertaken. This is the right time to negotiate for a property you have been eyeing for long.

Love Focus: Those in an affair on the sly will need to tread carefully.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

This is the perfect day to start for those who have resolved to get back in shape. Earnings remain steady and will help maintain financial stability. Your competence will make learning new skills and methods a cakewalk. A celebration at home can keep you engaged. Exercise caution while using the road. Good news awaits some on the academic front. Friends will be loving and supporting, and will readily do your bidding.

Love Focus: Romance is not a priority right now.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. Those feeling financially insecure will have a reason to cheer soon. At work, you will be able to deliver and even be ready to take on some more. You will find the energy to undertake a task on the home front. Travel, but don’t take an unwilling passenger along! On the academic front, things may begin to turn in your favour soon.

Love Focus: It is time to call quits rather than stay in a romantic relationship gone bad.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Good health is assured for those suffering for sometime. Good financial planning may become important at this juncture. Your ideas and suggestions on the professional front are likely to win the day for you. Spending time with children or younger siblings will help in cementing loving bonds. Those undertaking a long journey will need to prepare well to avoid hardships en route. Investment in real estate is likely to get good returns, but not immediately.

Love Focus: This is the time to reaffirm your commitment to lover.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Golden

Being a choosy eater has its merits; it helps keep you in shape! Income will remain steady as you begin earning from other sources. Things are going fine and to your liking on both the personal and professional fronts. Meeting old friends and colleague will be much fun and keep you popular. If travel is not your priority today, postpone it for some other day. Academic difficulties will get sorted out, as you seem determined to give your best.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread a bit carefully.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

You will enjoy good health through regular workouts. You are on the path to achieving financial security by switching to saving mode. Those wanting a change of department in office may find things moving favourably. You can vie with someone else to win over the affections of a family youngster. Renting out property is on the cards. Excelling in academics is foretold for some.

Love Focus: Keeping lover in a happy mood will be especially important today.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

You can become health conscious and bring your physical condition into focus. You are likely to weather a cash crunch by opening other avenues of earning. Your efforts on the professional front will get noticed and encourage you to put in your best. Your near and dear ones are likely to invite you over. A lot of time can be wasted in dropping someone off in your vehicle. Difficulties faced on the academic front may not get resolved easily.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread a bit carefully.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White