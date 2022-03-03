Horoscope: Astrological prediction for March 04, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Coming back in shape will become easier through your strong resolve. This is a good time to plan for your financial future. Professionally, you will manage to impress those who matter and brighten your career prospects. A marriage or function will enable you to meet your near and dear ones. Finding a suitable accommodation on rent that fits your pocket is certain.

Love Focus: A romantic situation is likely to develop at work.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will keep good health as you become much more inclined to take fitness seriously. Some of you may get a chance to accompany a visitor on an all-paid leisure trip. Money poses no problems as you exercise adequate care in spending it. Networking on the professional front promises to take you places. Academic excellence is likely to get you on the forefront in the job market.

Love Focus: Foul mood of lover may need to be countered and fast!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders for you. Despite rising expenses, you will be able to remain fairly well off financially. Your brilliant performance at work can become the talk of the town. Domestic peace and harmony is you aim and you will ensure that it is achieved at any cost. There is a good chance of setting out on a short journey for some.

Love Focus: A long drive with lover is on the cards for those in love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

There is a good chance of reaping the benefits of a changed diet. Earning good money is indicated for businesspersons. Getting involved and maintaining focus are certainly going to help you along the way. Family will create the right atmosphere for you to work uninterrupted. You are likely to enjoy a trip that you have been invited to.

Love Focus: You are beginning to take charge of your love life, so expect good times ahead!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Beige

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Something that you are trying for coming back in shape will prove successful. This is an excellent time for you to invest, as you are likely to get fantastic returns. Higher ups are likely to repose full faith in you in professional matters. Clearing a tough competition or getting a call from some prestigious organisation cannot be ruled out. This is a good time to mend fences with the ones you generally try to avoid.

Love Focus: An exciting person is likely to come into your life on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may choose to resume your workouts just to come back in shape. A profitable deal may bring you into big money. Your efforts may not be good enough to cross the targets set at work. to switch jobs. A suitable accommodation is likely to come within grasp of those looking for one. Something that you have submitted on the academic front is likely to pass scrutiny.

Love Focus: Spending time together is foreseen for young lovers.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Promising opportunities may come to those wanting. Good money is likely to be earned today by freelancers and commission agents. There is much that needs to be done on the professional front and you will find yourself up to it. Domestic front can find you in the exciting company of friends and relations. Only a little motivation will be required for winning over friends for a fun trip. On the academic front, things may begin to turn in your favour soon.

Love Focus: Catching the ‘I’ fever on the romantic front can compel lover to have second thoughts.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

There is a good chance of reaping the benefits of a changed diet. Excellent returns from previous investments and from immovable property cannot be ruled out for some. You have nothing to worry about on the professional or academic front, as you take the bull by the horns. Peace and harmony at home will give you immense relief and mental satisfaction.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours bring handsome returns.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Adopting a healthy diet to achieve good health will be a step in the right direction. Strict self-discipline, where spending is concerned, will keep your bank balance brimming. Support of family will encourage you to inch closer to your objective on the professional front. Tranquility pervades the domestic front and gives you the chance to let your hair down.

Love Focus: Someone is secretly in love with you and is likely to approach you in a most innocuous manner!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those travelling may find good company to make the journey pleasurable. You may begin to work towards mending fences in a property dispute. Preparing for an exam or competition will come along smoothly, as you remain steady. You will feel much more at ease now in discussing personal issues with lover than before.

Love Focus: Bliss on the marital front is assured, as spouse makes the efforts to infuse happiness and harmony at home.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those pursuing sports may find themselves in excellent form. Wealth comes to you through a profitable venture or inheritance. Professionally, you are likely to prove your competence and come into the notice of those who matter. Academic difficulties will get sorted out, as you seem determined to give your best. Catering to others is likely to give you immense happiness.

Love Focus: Deepening emotional bonds with someone you have a liking for can culminate into a long-term romance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You maintain good health through your determination to continue regular workouts. You spend well, but you earn well too, so expect this happy situation to persist on the financial front. A new business strategy works wonders in attracting customers and may find you in a profitable situation. Only a little effort will be able to resolve the problems faced by students on the academic front.

Love Focus: A great time is assured for those in love as your romantic aspirations are shared by lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach