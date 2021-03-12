Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 12

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): An invitation to an exciting event or function is in the pipeline and promises to bring you in a good mood. Neglecting health due to busy schedule is possible for some. Monetary situation remains stable and additional earning is foreseen. Good earning is indicated for freelancers and consultants. A good time is likely to be spent in the company of friends or relatives. An overseas trip materializes for some and is likely to prove most enjoyable. You will do well to go ahead with a purchase of a piece of real estate.

Love Focus: This is not the day to suggest something intimate to lover.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Today, you are likely to excel on the academic front. Healthy options chosen by you are likely to bring you a step closer to total fitness on the health front. Previous investments that are set to mature are likely to strengthen your financial front. You will need to judge the capability of a subordinate closely before handing over an important task at work. Good advice will work wonders for a family member. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. You will be able to raise a loan to buy property that had caught your fancy.

Love Focus: A romantic evening out is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Libra





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Acquiring a new property is on the cards. Someone is likely to come and make you participate in something prestigious today. Those feeling under the weather for some time will show good recovery. Money invested may not give the promised returns. Someone at the workplace may need your help, so give it without any reservations. A helping hand will be available for homemakers today. You can get a chance to travel to an exotic location on invitation.

Love Focus: Those searching for a suitable groom or bride are likely to find one.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You may plan a trip outside country for a social engagement. Some of you can inspect a flat or an apartment under construction that you have purchased. Certain things will begin to get clearer now and afford you a fresh perspective. A friend will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. An increase in earnings is foreseen for some. At work, there is no point in taking on additional tasks, if you can’t do justice to it. You will be able to devote quality time to your near and dear ones on the social front.

Love Focus: You can feel hesitant in expressing your feelings to lover.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Those travelling to the countryside will love the open air and natural surroundings. You may finally own a property you had been eyeing for long. Certain things will begin to get clearer now and afford you a fresh perspective. Starting an exercise routine will help you in overcoming lethargy. Financial scene is likely to stabilize once you review your investment options. Professionally, you move towards stability as you establish yourself firmly in your work sphere. You may not be in the mood to attend something that spouse desires.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to make the first move.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are more likely to appreciate others’ point of view now, than before. Someone is likely to draw your interest towards physical fitness. A raise in the income is likely to boost your confidence. Retailers and showroom owners may find business picking up. Someone close to you is likely to bring you fame. Perfect enjoyment is foreseen for those planning an outing today and travelling there will be half the fun! Those looking for accommodation may not be entirely satisfied with the available choices.

Love Focus: Those searching for a suitable groom or bride are likely to find one.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Something started on the exercise front is likely to show results soon. You may have to chip in money for a common cause. Delay is foreseen in submitting an important report on the professional front. Someone in the family is likely to do you proud. Travelling with someone you hit out well with is indicated and will be fun. Profits are likely to accrue for some from a sale of property. Don’t take any kind of initiative on the social front without keeping others in picture, as it can be resented by some.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone you have a soft corner for is likely to make your day.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A visitor is likely to lighten the domestic atmosphere and make the day enjoyable. Adopting something on the health front that suits you is likely for some. Good returns from an investment are foreseen. Chances for promotion brighten for some. Giving time to spouse today may become important, so don’t ignore. This is perfect day for a fun trip. Some of you may go in for builder flats in exchange for an ancestral property.

Love Focus: Your relationship secrets may come out in public.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to work towards improving your financial situation. You will manage to put your point across over an issue on the work front. Spending money may become an issue with spouse. Taking a short vacation just to let your hair down is possible. Some of you may be on the verge of starting a new construction. Keeping in touch with others on the academic front will be helpful. Health remains excellent.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to turn into action today, so organize something special for two!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Taking up a daily exercise regimen is on the cards for some. Previous investments are likely to give good returns. You are likely to prove your competence at work by completing something challenging to the satisfaction of all. It will be fun being with family & friends today. A brief journey promises much fun. A property is likely to be sold for a good profit. Some of you may face the music for neglecting an important task.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to turn into action today, so organize something special for two!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Support of family members is yours for the asking as love is showered on you. Your desire for a short vacation may not immediately get fulfilled, due to professional commitments. Involve yourself more deeply in a property matter. Someone is likely to take unnecessary advantage of your helpful nature. Health remains good. You will be able to raise finances for buying something essential. Initiative taken by you at work will soon get positive returns.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to meet an ideal match, who shares your hobbies and interests.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Victory will come with efforts, especially on the academic front. Good health is assured for all, especially those ailing. Moneywise, you will save through some good bargains. Things threaten to get out of control at work. A good understanding with spouse will bring happiness into your life. Travelling overseas in an official capacity is indicated for some. You may feel blessed by getting a good bargain in real estate.

Love Focus: Just put some confidence in whatever you do; results will certainly turn your way!

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aires

Be careful of: Scorpio





