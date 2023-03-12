Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 12, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Slacking on the health front can delay getting back in shape. Come into saving mode to conserve your monetary resources. If you are working today, things are likely to improve at the workplace. You are likely to support your spouse’s ideas wholeheartedly for changes on the home front. Night driving appears risky today, so avoid it if you can. Initiative taken on the property front is likely to benefit. Good time management will hold you in good stead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Things brighten up on the romantic front, as someone catches your fancy.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

The financial situation gets strengthened as money flows in. Someone can motivate you to take up fitness training to maintain good health. Going out with friends is indicated and will be a lot of fun. The success of a family youngster will make you happy. Buying or selling a house is on the cards for some. Thorough preparation and practice will hold you in good stead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air, but you will have to bring your lover in the mood for it!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some ups and down on the health front cannot be ruled out. More than expected expenditure threatens to get you in the red. Too much planning may make it difficult for you to choose the right course on the professional front. A long distant relative can drop in today to see you. Undertaking an important trip will help make you realise your dreams. Clarify some aspects of a property deal before signing the dotted line.

Love Focus: Those eligible may get desperate for a soul mate, but wait is all they can do as of now.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You may not feel as fit as you would like to, but you are certain to do something about it. Past investments will make you feel financially secure. Avoid being overly critical about someone on the professional front. A family reunion is on the cards and promises to be enjoyable. A lot of time can be wasted in commuting today. Legalities in acquiring a house or a flat will be completed without much hassle. Attending a celebrity event is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Some of you may turn innovative to cater to the romantic mood of

partner!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Some of you will resolve to come back in shape and may even join a gym. You may feel reluctant to invest in a scheme in a big way. Some of you are likely to fare well in an internal assessment at work. You can resent the domineering attitude of a family elder. Someone close is likely to include you in an excursion or a fun trip. A property issue will require your consent before it is decided in anyone’s favour. Efforts on the academic front put in now will pay rich dividends later.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings may prompt you to plan something special with your beloved today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Keeping good health will not be too difficult as you become more health conscious. Capital required for a major task will not pose any problems. A profitable deal is likely to click for some businesspersons. You can be at the helm of affairs in a family function. Opt for public transport today for local travel. Tensions about property threaten to spoil your day. An immensely enjoyable time can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with your sweetheart is likely and will make your day.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Overstraining on the exercise front cannot be ruled out for some. Previous investments promise to bring in good returns. A subordinate’s mistake is likely to put you in an embarrassing situation. A family youngster is likely to add to your prestige by his or her good showing. A chance to go for an exciting outing is on the cards for some. A piece of property is likely to come into your name. No problems are foreseen on the academic front, as you cruise along smoothly.

Love Focus: Meeting someone you just adore cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may resolve to come back in shape and take up a fitness course. Luck favours you on the financial front as you come across big money. You can expect luck to shine on you at work. You will have to persuade a family member to do things your way. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. A property may become a bone of contention.

Love Focus: Keep your romance under wraps as someone is out to embarrass you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will find your financial front stabilising. This is not the day to take any kind of chances either on the personal or professional front. Something you want desperately may be denied to you by the family. Acquiring new property is on the cards for some. Fitness training holds much promise for the lazy amongst you. Those preparing for exams will feel more confident now, than before.

Love Focus: Promises made by lover on the romantic front are likely to be kept.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Unexpected expenditure on someone close may have to be borne by you. Your own efforts will help keep you fit and energetic. Things will start moving the way you like them on the professional front. Making things easy for someone in the family will get you a lot of praise. Your wish for an outing and a change of scene is likely to be granted. You are likely to benefit from a property related matter.

Love Focus: Moodiness of lover will need to be tackled with tact.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Good health is assured as you resolve to shake a leg. Winning a small amount in a bet or a contest cannot be ruled out for some. A business deal that you had within your grasp is showing all signs of slipping out. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. Losing your way in a new place is possible. A newly acquired property is likely to give good returns.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to grow stronger through mutual love and care.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Health of those feeling under the weather is likely to improve. Rising expenses may keep you in a sour mood today. You can be pulled up for something that you are lagging behind in at work. You will do much to bring peace and harmony on the home front. A long drive undertaken by some today is likely to be a pleasant one. There is a fair chance of finalising the sale of a property. Good time management may become your strong point in an exam.

Love Focus: Romance may not happen all at once, because of your treading the romantic path cautiously.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Green

