Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 12-18, 2023: Focus on your health

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This week, Geminis may encounter an excellent professional front with opportunities for growth and recognition in the workplace. Daily astrological predictions say relationships with colleagues and superiors are expected to be productive and harmonious. Family life also shines with warmth and love, with the potential for fun-filled gatherings. Finances are moderately good, with stability and balance in personal budgeting and spending. However, Gemini natives may face some challenges in the area of health, with a tendency towards stress, fatigue and minor illnesses. Romance also faces some difficulties, with a likelihood of misunderstandings or emotional distance in relationships. Despite these obstacles, Geminis can find solace in their travels with a moderately good travel horoscope that promises exciting adventures and experiences. On the other hand, property matters are expected to be good, with potential investments or new acquisitions. Academics may remain a bright spot this week, with students achieving great success and exams bringing favourable results. Embrace the good and improve the not-so-good aspects to make the most of this week.

Gemini Finance This Week

Your financial situation is expected to be stable this week, with moderately good prospects. Consider investing in long-term savings plans or stocks to secure your financial future. However, avoid impulsive spending and keep a tight grip on your expenses.

Gemini Family This Week

Family life is looking very positive this week. You may spend quality time with your loved ones and strengthen your bonds. You may also receive good news from a family member. Consider planning a fun outing with them to strengthen your bond.

Gemini Career This Week

Your stars indicate a great week ahead in your professional life. You may get recognition and new opportunities to showcase your skills. You may form a new partnership with a colleague that will benefit both of you. Remain a go-getter.

Gemini Health This Week

Be mindful of your health this week, as it may not be at its best. You may feel fatigued and low on energy. Consider taking adequate rest and maintaining a healthy diet. Make sure to include some form of physical activity in your routine to keep yourself active.

Gemini Love Life This Week

Gemini natives' romantic life may not be in the best shape this week. You may lack emotional connection with your partner or face some challenges in your relationship. Communicate honestly to resolve any issues and bring back the spark in your relationship. Don’t trust your partner blindly.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

